It’s Official: DeWolfe Out as MySpace CEO; Co-Founder Tom Anderson Also Moving Aside

As All Things Digital reported earlier today, MySpace CEO Chris DeWolfe is stepping down from his post, but will stay on board as a “strategic advisor” to the company.

MySpace owner News Corp. (NWS) didn’t name a successor to DeWolfe, but sources said the company is close to bringing in Owen Van Natta, the former COO at Facebook and current CEO of Project Playlist, as a replacement.

(News Corp. also owns Dow Jones, which owns this Web site.)

In addition, News Corp. said that it is in talks to move aside Tom Anderson, DeWolfe’s longtime partner and MySpace co-founder, from his current position as president.

Here’s the memo: