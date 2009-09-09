Kara Swisher

Mount Techmore: Pogue, Baig, Levy and Mossberg at Apple Event

September 9, 2009 at 11:11 pm PT

BoomTown could not resist posting this photo for posterity’s sake, taken by All Things Digital Webmaster and master photog Adam Tow.

It pictures a quartet of the tech media’s heavy hitters, all attending at the Apple (APPL) event in San Francisco today–including, from right to left, Walt Mossberg of ATD and The Wall Street Journal, Wired’s Steven Levy, Ed Baig of USA Today and the New York Times’s David Pogue.

They look almost harmless. Almost!

(Click on the image to make it larger.)

Mt. Techmore: Walt Mossberg (All Things Digital and The Wall Street Journal), Steven Levy (Wired), Ed Baig (USA Today) and David Pogue (New York Times).

