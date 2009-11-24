Microsoft CFO Liddell Departs (Kiwi-Lovers Mourn); Klein Becomes New Numbers Dude

Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell (pictured here) is leaving the software giant at the end of the year and will be replaced by longtime Microsoft finance exec Peter Klein.

A Microsoft (MSFT) spokesman said Liddell wants to pursue jobs beyond his finance role outside the company.

Liddell, 51, arrived at Microsoft in 2005 and many of his years at the company have been tough ones financially due to the weak economy. It was up to Liddell to deliver the bad news at quarterly earnings calls.

Still, BoomTown always enjoyed his adorkable New Zealand accent, even when he was talking econalypse 24/7, as well as about layoffs and cost cutting.

One post from last spring, for example, was titled: “Glum Chris at the Recessiondome.”

Klein (pictured here), 47, has been at Microsoft since early 2002 and currently serves as CFO of its Business Division, which is one of the company’s largest units.

Here is the official press release: