Major Apple Product Announcement Set for Wednesday, Jan. 27

So, that rumored Apple event everyone has been jawing about these past few weeks? It’s on and it’s going to be a big deal.

Sources in a position to know tell me Apple (AAPL) is indeed planning a media event later this month at which the company will announce a major new product. The gathering is to be held at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, a space Apple often uses for media events like this. According to other sources, it will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 27, not Tuesday, Jan. 26, as had been rumored.

No definitive word on what that product is, but I think we all have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal offers some details – it cites people “briefed by the company” who say Apple plans to ship the tablet in March, and that it will feature either a 10 or 11-inch touch screen. The paper also cites analysts who “currently believe” the machine will cost $1,000, which may include a Kindle-like built-in wireless plan.

Incidentally, this won’t be the first time Apple has scheduled a special event on a Wednesday as opposed to Tuesday, which it has historically preferred for such things. The “It’s Only Rock and Roll” iPod event held last September, which was also rumored to be scheduled on a Tuesday, was ultimately held on Wednesday, Sep. 9. Evidently, Wednesday is the new Tuesday.

