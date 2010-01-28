BoomTown's Apple iPad Day, Starring Walt Mossberg (Plus a Steve Jobs Cameo!)

Here is one of two videos I made at the launch of the iPad by Apple in San Francisco yesterday, stalking my All Things Digital partner, Walt Mossberg, to get his take on the event.

We talked about whether Apple could innovate enough with hardware and software to make a tablet computer finally become popular outside of Silicon Valley, as well as a range of other issues, from multimedia to mobility to price.

I did a pre- and post-event video interview with Walt about the new device and on my Flip camera caught a bit of him kibitzing with Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs about the iBooks application, battery life and whether Walt could write his eventual review of the iPad on, well, the iPad.

Here it is:

[Photo by Shibani Joshi of Fox Business Network]