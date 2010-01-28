Kara Swisher

Recent Posts by Kara Swisher

Scenes From the Apple iPad Day: Is It a Thneed or an iPod XL?

January 28, 2010 at 7:25 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

BoomTown captured some bits and pieces of tasty video as I attended the Apple rollout of its newest device, the iPad, yesterday.

There are shots of the action in San Francisco outside and inside the launch hall and demo area (with key clips of CEO Steve Jobs during the event) showing off the hardware and software.

And, in a series of interviews, I mocked New York Times (NYT) tech legend John Markoff, got mocked by Apple (AAPL) PR gurus Katie Cotton and Steve Dowling, got gallant treatment from Gizmodo’s Brian Lam, got shut down by New York Times tech dude Brad Stone and got CNBC’s Jim Goldman–whom I did not ask for a date–to call the iPad “an XL version of the iPod touch.”

Or is it a Thneed–the innovative thing that everybody needs–from Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax”?

Time will tell, but here’s the video to enjoy, plus one of the terrific “Everybody Needs a Thneed” song:

Tagged with: Apple, Apple Tablet Feature, BoomTown, Brad Stone, Brian Lam, California, CNBC, Demo, device, digital, Dr. Seuss, Everybody Needs a Thneed, Gizmodo, hardware, innovation, Internet, interview, iPad, iPod, Jim Goldman, John Markoff, Kara Swisher, Katie Cotton, launch, music, New York Times, San Francisco, software, song, Steve Dowling, Steve Jobs, The Lorax, Thneed, video, XL

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

December 31, 2013 at 2:00 pm PT

Some of Our Fave D Conference Videos Before AllThingsD Signs Off in 3 … 2 … 1 …

December 31, 2013 at 12:24 pm PT

How Can You Miss Us if We Won’t Go Away? Paczkowski and Swisher Highlights From AllThingsD.

December 30, 2013 at 7:48 am PT

Viral Video: Even Jerry Seinfeld Has a Drone. What’s With That?

December 30, 2013 at 4:29 am PT

The Longish Goodbye: Highlights From AllThingsD Staffers Johnson, Del Rey and Cha

December 28, 2013 at 2:40 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus