D8 Video: Steve Jobs on Flash, Adobe and Other Technology Apple Doesn’t Use Anymore

Steve Jobs insists that he isn’t out to crush Adobe (ADBE). But at the opening session of the D8 conference, the Apple (AAPL) CEO explained at length why he’s done with Adobe’s Flash: It’s a technology that’s outlived its usefulness, much like floppy disks and serial ports.

