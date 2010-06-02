John Paczkowski

D8 Video: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy

June 2, 2010 at 7:55 pm PT

As expected, Facebook’s privacy controls and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s views on privacy figured prominently in his Wednesday appearance at D8. Is the company violating its members’ expectation of privacy? Is it pushing them to overshare? Shouldn’t they be given the option of opting in to the company’s instant personalization feature rather than having it automatically personalize things for them?

If you’re looking for straightforward answers to those questions, you’re going to be disappointed. But no matter how Zuckerberg responds, his stance is consistent: He thinks his users want to share their information with the world, and he wants to help them do just that.

