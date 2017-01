Apple CEO Steve Jobs at D8: The Full, Uncut Interview

Here’s the entirety of Apple CEO (AAPL) Steve Jobs’ D8 interview with Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg. The wide-ranging chat runs for more than 90 minutes, and covers everything from Jobs’ fraying relationship with Google (GOOG) to his stance on Adobe’s (ADBE) Flash, to his lack of interest in the TV market. And, of course, a lot of iPad talk. Enjoy.

Want to see the video larger? Click here.

More Steve Jobs at D8 Coverage ยป