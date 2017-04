Comcast Digital Exec Karin Gilford Goes To ABC

Disney, which has been shuffling its digital staff, lands an exec from Comcast, which is moving around lots of bodies itself: Karin Gilford, formerly a Santa Monica-based online SVP for the cable giant, will move to Burbank, where she’ll work head up digital for the ABC broadcast network, reporting to Albert Cheng. Gilford’s Comcast portfolio included Fancast, the would-be Hulu; prior to Comcast, she had run entertainment at Yahoo.