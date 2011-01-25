John Paczkowski

Recent Posts by John Paczkowski

Pixelmator Co-Founder: Mac App Store's 30 Percent Cut "Definitely Worth It"

January 25, 2011 at 11:20 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Here’s a hell of a developer testimonial for Apple’s new Mac App Store. Pixelmator just hit the million-dollar milestone. And it’s been available in the App Store for only 20 days. Quite a feat for an indie image-editing app competing with some leviathan rivals.

Pixelmator co-founder Aidas Dailide told me the company sold about 33,000 copies of the software at $29.99–a limited-time discount from its standard $59 price–to gross $1 million. And he said he had no problem paying Apple the 30 percent cut of sales it demands of App Store vendors, something critics have labeled “the Apple Toll.”

“The 30 percent cut is definitely worth it,” he said. “The increase in sales and exposure is worth much more than that. Especially in our case.” And just how much of a sales increase from the pre-App Store days did Pixelmator experience? Dailide wouldn’t say, though he did remark that “the jump in sales was dramatic.”

Which is a point worth noting, because earlier this month Pixelmator made the Mac App Store its exclusive sales channel.

Tagged with: Aidas Dailide, app, Apple, Apple Toll, channel, developer, digital, discount, editing, financial, gross, image, increase, innovation, John Paczkowski, Mac App Store, Pixelmator, price, sales, software, vendors

Late Start May Be Tempering China Mobile’s iPhone Preorders

December 30, 2013 at 10:17 am PT

Twitter’s Tanking

December 30, 2013 at 6:49 am PT

2013 Was a Good Year for Chromebooks

December 29, 2013 at 2:12 pm PT

BlackBerry Pulls Latest Twitter for BB10 Update

December 29, 2013 at 5:58 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $4.25 Million This Year

December 28, 2013 at 12:05 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus