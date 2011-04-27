Apple Breaks its Silence on Location-gate, Plans To Ship White iPhone on Thursday

Apple on Wednesday responded to concerns over location-based information captured and sent from the iPhone and other devices, insisting that it never tracks its users, but the company also said it plans to make changes to the way the iPhone stores location information in a forthcoming software update.

In a statement, Apple said that it was a bug that caused the iPhone to store location data even on phones when a user chose not to enable location services. In a separate statement, Apple said it plans to start selling the long-delayed white version of the iPhone 4 on Thursday. It will come in both Verizon and AT&T versions and sell for the same price as its darker-hued sibling.

As part of Apple’s statement on the location issue, the company clarified that the device is not tracking the user’s location specifically, but rather caching data that can help speed the process of locating the user in the future. However, the company said it doesn’t need to store as much location information as it has been and plans to change this with a forthcoming software update. That update, due in the coming weeks, will also address the issue of location information being stored on devices that have elected to keep location services turned off.

“The iPhone is not logging your location,” Apple said. “Rather, it’s maintaining a database of Wi-Fi hotspots and cell towers around your current location, some of which may be located more than one hundred miles away from your iPhone, to help your iPhone rapidly and accurately calculate its location when requested.”

The company said that doing so is better than just trying to locate the phone using GPS data alone, which can take up to several minutes.

“(The) iPhone can reduce this time to just a few seconds by using Wi-Fi hotspot and cell tower data to quickly find GPS satellites, and even triangulate its location using just Wi-Fi hotspot and cell tower data when GPS is not available (such as indoors or in basements),” Apple said. “These calculations are performed live on the iPhone using a crowd-sourced database of Wi-Fi hotspot and cell tower data that is generated by tens of millions of iPhones sending the geo-tagged locations of nearby Wi-Fi hotspots and cell towers in an anonymous and encrypted form to Apple.”

The company said that the fact that a year or more worth of that data was kept on the phone was also a bug and said that it doesn’t think it needs to keep more than seven days’ worth of information. It plans to change that with the forthcoming software update. In the next major update of the iPhone operating system it will also start encrypting this data, it said.

Apple said it is also using the data in aggregate to build traffic maps.

“Apple is now collecting anonymous traffic data to build a crowd-sourced traffic database with the goal of providing iPhone users an improved traffic service in the next couple of years,” Apple said.

Google has also come under fire over the information that it receives from Android devices. However, it noted on Friday that it only gets information from users who opt-in to location-based products. Google also maintains that the data it gets, although linked to an individual device, is not tied to a user’s account or other personal information.

Apple customers reacted with a mixture of outrage and excitement last week to the revelation that their iPhones (and 3G-equipped iPads) have been storing a record of everywhere they had been. While some bemoaned the potential privacy concerns around such information, others rushed to use a program that let them visualize the data, with many of those opting to share that information on Twitter, blogs and other spots on the Internet.

Since then, regulators and privacy experts across the globe have begun asking questions, questions that until now Apple had yet to answer.

Here’s Apple’s full statement on location services.