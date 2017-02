Nokia CEO Stephen Elop: It’s Not a Battle of Devices, It’s a War of Ecosystems (Video)

Nokia spent years of effort and untold sums of money developing Symbian, a mobile operating system it ended up dumping for Microsoft’s Windows Phone OS. Why couldn’t it build a future on Symbian? And what makes it think building one on Windows Phone will be any easier? Video highlights from Nokia CEO Stephen Elop’s D9 appearance below: