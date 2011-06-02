Meet the First Rock Health Start-Up Class

Rock Health, the new health-focused tech start-up accelerator, today announced its first class.

Accelerators don’t typically release the names and products of their start-ups until the close of the program–in part to leave room for frequent “pivots” to new topics–but many of Rock Health’s start-ups are already far along on their Web and mobile apps.

Here’s the list:

BrainBot (technology to improve mental performance)

CellScope (at-home diagnosis of diseases)

Genomera (personal health collaboration)

Health In Reach (medical procedure marketplace)

Omada Health (clinical treatment social networking)

Pipette (patient monitoring and education)

Skimble (mobile fitness)

WeSprout (connecting health data and community)

Three additional start-ups in stealth mode

San Francisco-based Rock Health, which is affiliated with the Mayo Clinic Center for Innovation, Harvard Medical School, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, is part of a trend toward purpose-focused start-up accelerators, including Greenstart for cleantech and Imagine K12 for education.

Rock Health plans to take in these eleven companies for five months and spit them out with added funding, infrastructure and strategic medical, branding, communications and legal support.