Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Meet the First Rock Health Start-Up Class

June 2, 2011 at 9:45 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Rock Health, the new health-focused tech start-up accelerator, today announced its first class.

Accelerators don’t typically release the names and products of their start-ups until the close of the program–in part to leave room for frequent “pivots” to new topics–but many of Rock Health’s start-ups are already far along on their Web and mobile apps.

Here’s the list:

    BrainBot (technology to improve mental performance)
    CellScope (at-home diagnosis of diseases)
    Genomera (personal health collaboration)
    Health In Reach (medical procedure marketplace)
    Omada Health (clinical treatment social networking)
    Pipette (patient monitoring and education)
    Skimble (mobile fitness)
    WeSprout (connecting health data and community)
    Three additional start-ups in stealth mode

San Francisco-based Rock Health, which is affiliated with the Mayo Clinic Center for Innovation, Harvard Medical School, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, is part of a trend toward purpose-focused start-up accelerators, including Greenstart for cleantech and Imagine K12 for education.

Rock Health plans to take in these eleven companies for five months and spit them out with added funding, infrastructure and strategic medical, branding, communications and legal support.

Tagged with: Rock Health

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo