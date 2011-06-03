Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

YouTube’s Payouts to “Channel” Partners Come With Strings

June 3, 2011 at 4:30 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

YouTube is trying to convince professional content makers to create stuff for the video site. And it’s offering some of them millions of dollars to make it happen.

But even though Google has plenty of money, it’s not giving it away. That cash comes with strings.

Here’s the way one potential YouTube partner has described the company’s offer.

  • YouTube will give the company $5 million to create a branded “channel” for the site, which it will feature prominently.
  • YouTube will keep selling ads against the channel, and will keep all revenue up until it recoups its $5 million outlay. After that, YouTube and the channel partner will split ad revenue, roughly 50/50.
  • Content on the channel will initially be exclusive to YouTube. But after the first year of a three-year deal, the channel partner can distribute their stuff wherever else they want.
  • The channel creator will retain full ownership of all of their stuff.

For obvious reasons, I can’t name YouTube’s potential partner. It’s also not surprising that YouTube hasn’t responded to my request for comment on the deal points.

So I don’t know definitively that this is YouTube’s standard deal for its channel strategy, which is being championed by former Netflix executive Robert Kyncl.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the rough outlines remain the same for all 20 channels the company is trying to put together.

And from the outside, the deal makes sense for both sides. The content guys don’t have to wait to get paid. And YouTube gets a steady stream of stuff that could be easier to sell than dogs on skateboards. Not that there’s anything wrong with dogs on skateboards.

Tagged with: channel, Google, Netflix, Robert Kyncl, YouTube

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

First the NSA came for, well, jeez pretty much everybody’s data at this point, and I said nothing because wait how does this joke work

— Parker Higgins via Twitter