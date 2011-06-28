Ina Fried

Ina Fried

After a Long Flight, Angry Birds Make Landing on Windows Phone

June 28, 2011

It has taken some time, but the Angry Birds have finally catapulted their way onto Windows Phone.

Expectations for the arrival of the beloved birds were first set when the app was inadvertently listed on a slide of launch titles last year, but the game was not among those available when the first Windows Phone 7 models shipped in October.

AllThingsD reported that a Windows Phone 7 version was indeed on tap for 2011, a plan Microsoft confirmed earlier this year. Microsoft initially said the game would ship in May, though that date was later pushed back to June 29. As of Tuesday night, Angry Birds was available for download in the Windows Phone marketplace.

Although there can be debate as to whether Angry Birds has already jumped the shark, the game is still a bestseller and a must-have for any aspiring platform these days.

Or, as blogger Manan Kakkar put it in a tweet on Tuesday, “Windows Phone 7 is now a complete phone platform. We have Angry Birds on it.”

And for those who are wondering, Kakkar said that the Windows Phone version appears to be a particularly challenging one. I’ll have to do a little, um, independent research tomorrow.

