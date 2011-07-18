Zynga and Facebook’s Relationship Disclosed: It’s Complicated

Zynga has disclosed details of its very close partnership with Facebook as part of a 600-page-plus update to its original IPO document filed this afternoon with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The document has a wealth of new information, but perhaps the juiciest part revolves around its “Developer Addendum,” which lays out its relationship with Facebook, which to say the least would be categorized as complicated.

For the first time, Zynga discloses that it has an ad revenue share deal with Facebook, in which Facebook sells ads shown next to Zynga games and pays Zynga an undisclosed split on a monthly basis. UPDATE: Facebook is clarifying today that it does not share revenue with Zynga

from ads that appear on the social network, but could in the future. More details here.

No doubt the document will be gone over with a fine-tooth comb by potential investors, investment bankers and lawyers to glean as much information as possible. [In another story, I write about Zynga’s list of investors, which includes Google.]

As the largest game developer on the social network, Zynga’s relationship with Facebook has been tense at times, but very little is actually known, other than that Zynga agreed to use Facebook’s currency in its games and in return will hand over 30 percent of its revenues when players purchase Credits within a game.

The document is massive, spanning dozens of pages that cover every subject from the ad revenue agreement to Zynga’s requirements around using Facebook Credits to the terms in which Zynga can sell gift cards and stricter exclusivity clauses surrounding games.

The language of one such clause reads: “[T]he Facebook Platform will be integrated into the Zynga Mobile Games and Zynga Properties and FB will be the sole and exclusive Social Platform …” Zynga has apparently committed exclusivity to Facebook for a certain list of covered games.

Many of the details remain elusive and are blacked out because of confidentiality, such as Zynga’s growth schedules.

For example, the document specifies that if Facebook helps Zynga meet certain growth expectations for a certain quarterly period, then exclusivity conditions will change starting the first day of the next quarterly period. How ambitious those growth expectations are, or what exclusives are being discussed is unknown.

A Zynga spokeswoman declined to comment.

Here’s the entire text from the amended S-1 filed today:

CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT, MARKED BY

BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE SECURITIES

AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF

1933, AS AMENDED.

Developer Addendum

This Developer Addendum (this “Addendum”) is effective as of May 14,

2010 (the “Effective Date”) and is made between Facebook, Inc. (“we”

or “us”) and Zynga Game Network Inc. (“you” or “your”). We and you are

sometimes referred to in this Addendum individually as a “party” and

collectively as the “parties”. The parties hereby agree as follows:

Recitals

A. We and you are parties to our then-current standard online

Statement of Rights and Responsibilities (together with all referenced

policies, terms and guidelines, including without limitation, the

online Developer Principles and Policies and the Facebook Credits

Terms, the “SRR”) which set forth the terms and conditions for your

use of Facebook. The SRR is located at

http://www.facebook.com/terms.php?ref=pf, or some other such URL

designated by us in writing;

B. As a high-volume user of Facebook, your use of Platform far

exceeds some or all of the thresholds in Section II.11 of the

Developer Principles and Policies;

C. You acknowledge that supporting your use of Facebook requires

significant operational, technical infrastructure, performance,

employee and financial resources. Accordingly, in order to be able to

continue to support your use of Facebook, we need to invest

significant additional resources to help ensure the continued

stability and reliability of our services.

D. You wish to assist us in our effort to help us provide our users

with a safe, secure, simple and efficient experience on Facebook. In

furtherance of such efforts, you agree to comply with the terms of

this Addendum and cooperate with us in our efforts to encourage the

adoption of Facebook Credits.

E. Accordingly, the parties mutually agree to the terms and

conditions of this Addendum. This Addendum supplements the SRR as set

forth herein.

F. Capitalized terms not defined in this Addendum or its Exhibits

have the meanings given to them in the SRR.

For mutual and valuable consideration, the sufficiency and receipt of

which are hereby acknowledged, we and you agree as follows:

Agreement

1. API. Subject to your continued compliance with this Addendum and

the SRR, during the Term, we will provide you with access to our

public APIs that we generally make available to all other developers.

For purposes of clarity, nothing herein obligates us to provide you

with access to any distribution channels (e.g., requests, bookmarks,

streams) for any Zynga Services or Covered Zynga Services.

2. Facebook Ad Units.

a. Implementation of Facebook Ad Units. Subject to the terms herein,

beginning on a date to be determined by us (the “Facebook Ad Unit

Launch Date”) and continuing for so long as we wish to utilize

Facebook Ad Units (defined below) during the remainder of the Term,

you will enable us to display advertising purchased by a third party

or other advertising purchased by us (“Content”) through an iFrame (or

some other functionality or technology that is mutually agreed upon by

the parties in writing) provided by us that shall appear on Zynga Game

Pages (and only Zynga Game Pages) on which you decide to implement

such iFrame (the “Facebook Ad Unit”) (all such Zynga Game Pages,

“Properties”).

We will provide you with ninety (90) days prior written notice in the

event that we elect to cease serving Content through Facebook Ad Units

for display on the Properties.

b. Conditions and Restrictions Relating to Facebook Ad Units. The

following conditions and restrictions apply to Facebook Ad Units on

Properties:

(i) Each Facebook Ad Unit you implement shall (1) appear on the right

hand side of the web page of all Properties so the user is not

required to scroll horizontally to see the Facebook Ad Unit, and (2)

be subject to and comply with the same dimension and substantially the

same position and placement requirements that we use for and apply to

third party advertisements placed on Canvas Pages as of the Effective

Date, as such dimension, positioning and placement requirements are

depicted and described in Exhibit F. You acknowledge and agree that we

will be the “executive producer” of all Facebook Ad Units.

Accordingly, and subject to Section 2.b (vii) below, you agree that we

will have sole control over the appearance, design, layout,

look-and-feel, Content (including adding, changing or removing

Content), advertisers whose Content appear within, features, and

functionality of all Facebook Ad Units and the methods and means used

to monetize Facebook Ad Units.

(ii) You must have and abide by an appropriate privacy policy. Your

privacy policy should also include information about user options for

cookie management.

(iii) You agree to comply with commercially reasonable specifications

provided by us from time to time to enable proper delivery, display,

tracking, and reporting of Content and to enable proper tracking and

reporting of impressions, clicks and other actions taken in connection

with Content.

(iv) You agree to direct to us, and not to any advertiser, any

communication regarding any Content displayed in connection with

Facebook Ad Units.

(v) You are solely responsible for the Properties, including all

content and materials, maintenance and operation thereof and the

proper implementation of our specifications. We are not responsible

for anything related to Properties except for the serving of Content

that appears in the Facebook Ad Units implemented on such Properties.

(vi) You will not (a) directly or indirectly generate impressions,

clicks, or any other user engagement with Content through any

automated, deceptive, fraudulent or other invalid means, including

through repeated manual clicks, the use of robots or other automated

tools or software; (b) modify or change in any way any Content; (c)

use any interstitial, pop-up windows, other intermediate steps or any

other technology or content which acts as a barrier to the transition

of a user from any Facebook Ad Unit to any web page or other location

accessed by an end user after clicking on any Content (“Page”); (d)

remove, minimize, frame, or otherwise inhibit the full and complete

display of any Page; (e) display any Content on any web page or web

site that contains pornographic, hate-related, violent or illegal

content; (f) redirect an end user away from any Page or provide a

version of any Page that is different from the page an end user would

access by going directly to the Page, intersperse any content between

the Content and the Page; or otherwise provide anything other than a

direct link from Content to a Page; (g) directly or indirectly access,

launch, and/or activate Content through or from any software

application, web site, or other means other than Properties and then

only to the extent expressly permitted by this Section 2.b(vii); and

(h) index, “crawl”, “spider” or in any non-transitory manner store or

cache information obtained from any Content. In addition, you will not

facilitate or encourage any of the foregoing. Notwithstanding anything

to the contrary herein, we acknowledge that you may offer users the

option to play games that are Covered Zynga Services in full screen

mode, so long as such option shall be presented to a user in a manner

that is not materially more prominent than the implementation of such

option on Covered Zynga Services as of the Effective Date and as

reflected in Exhibit G.

(vii) You agree not to display on the same web page on which any

Facebook Ad Unit or Content is displayed, any advertisement(s) or

content that an end user of any Properties would reasonably confuse

with one of our advertisements or otherwise associate with us (e.g.,

by utilizing our branding or using the same font or branding elements

used in the Facebook Ad Unit).

(viii) We will not serve any advertisement (A) for any Named Entity or

(B) that disparages you or (C) that contains pornographic,

hate-related, violent or illegal content, or (D) that contains

animation, in each case within any Facebook Ad Unit displayed on any

Properties. In the event we do serve any such advertisement described

in the foregoing (A) – (D), you will notify us and, as your sole and

exclusive remedy, we will promptly remove the advertisement, but in no

event within more than [*] following receipt of such notification. In

the event that we serve any Facebook Ad Unit that causes a material

degradation in or otherwise materially impedes the functionality of

any of your Properties, as your sole and exclusive remedy, you will be

entitled to remove the Facebook Ad Unit and you will notify us

immediately of such removal. You will reinstate the removed Facebook

Ad Unit within 12 hours of us notifying you that we have cured the

issue giving rise to the applicable material degradation or material

impediment.

(ix) We represent and warrant that, for the calendar month of April

2010, the average RPM for advertisements shown in connection with

Covered Zynga Services on your Canvas Pages is [*].

(x) [*] Notwithstanding the foregoing, we may allow advertisers to

choose not to place ads on your Properties or third party websites in

general. You acknowledge and agree that if we offer any third party

the ability to display advertising on its website as part of an

official advertising network using iFrames that are larger than the

Facebook Ad Unit, doing so shall not be deemed a breach of this

Section 2.(x), and we agree to offer you the same larger iFrame

format.

(xi) We will provide advertisement partner management support to drive

advertising revenue derived from Facebook Ad Units.

(xii) You acknowledge and agree that certain Content may, when clicked

upon or otherwise engaged with by a user, render or generate an

overlay, pop-up, or interactive functionality (collectively, an

“Overlay”), and you hereby agree not to block, inhibit, impede, or

interfere with the rendering, performance, or use of any such Overlay.

You acknowledge and agree that the rendering of an Overlay in and of

itself does not constitute a material degradation in, or a material

impediment of, the functionality of any of your Properties.

3. Fees.

a. Within 15 days of the end of each month of the Term you shall send

us a report that (1) identifies the specific Properties on which you

implemented the Facebook Ad Unit during the previous month and (2) the

number of Page Views generated during the previous month of all Zynga

Game Pages on which a Facebook Ad Unit was not implemented (“Monthly

Page View Count”).

b. Each month during the Term, for all Properties on which you

implemented, during the previous month, the Facebook Ad Unit, we will

pay you a percentage of Net Revenue (“Ad Share”) arising from such

Properties for the previous month. Such Ad Share will be [*].

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Addendum, we shall

not be liable for any payment identified by us within [*] after the

date of such payment as having been based on: (a) any amounts which

result from fraud, invalid queries or invalid clicks or impressions on

Content generated by any person, bot, automated program or similar

device, as reasonably determined by us, including without limitation

through any clicks or impressions (i) originating from your IP

addresses or computers under your control, (ii) solicited by payment

of money, false representation, or request for end users to click on

Content, or (iii) solicited by payment of money, false representation,

or any illegal or otherwise invalid request for end users to complete

events; (b) Content delivered to end users whose browsers have

JavaScript disabled; (c) placeholder or transparent Content that we

may deliver; or (d) clicks co-mingled with a significant number of

invalid clicks described in (a) above, or as a result of any breach of

this Addendum by you for any applicable pay period. We reserve the

right to withhold payment or charge back your account due to any of

the foregoing pending our reasonable investigation of any of the

foregoing (provided that such investigation shall not exceed [*],

or in the event that an advertiser whose Content is displayed in

connection with Properties defaults on payment for such Content to us.

Our records and figures, as determined by us using our tracking

methodologies will be used to determine all Ad Share payments and will

govern in all circumstances.

c. For each month during the Term after the Facebook Ad Unit Launch

Date in which we served Content for display on the Properties, for all

Zynga Game Pages on which you did not, during the previous month,

implement the Facebook Ad Unit (other than as a result of the removals

made pursuant to Section 2.b(viii)), you will pay us an amount equal

to [*]. In no event shall the foregoing monthly payment exceed [*] for

any given month. Each payment made by you pursuant to this Section 3.c

will be accompanied by a detailed report verifying amounts paid and

the manner in which payments were calculated. Each such report shall

include such categories of data and level of detail as mutually agreed

upon by the parties. Within fourteen (14) days of the date of any

written request by us, you shall verify and certify in a writing

signed by one of your senior executives your compliance with your

payment obligations under Section 3.c. We may request any such

certification no more than once each quarter during the Term.

d. Each month during the Term, you shall have the right, but not the

obligation, to display Facebook Ad Units on game-related forums and

game related web pages that are owned and operated by Zynga or its

Affiliates that are not Zynga Game Pages. Your display of Facebook Ad

Units on any other web pages that are not Zynga Game Pages shall be

subject to our prior written approval on a case by case basis (which

we may withhold at our sole discretion). For the sake of clarity, in

the event that Facebook Ad Units are displayed on any such web pages,

the provisions of Sections 2, 3.a and 3.b shall apply.

e. Each payment made by us pursuant to Section 3.b will be accompanied

by a detailed report verifying amounts paid and the manner in which

such amounts were calculated. Each such report shall include such

categories of data and level of detail as mutually agreed upon by the

parties. Within fourteen (14) days of the date of any written request

by you, we shall verify and certify in a writing signed by one of our

senior executives our compliance with our payment obligations under

Section 3.b. You may request any such certification no more than once

each quarter during the Term.

4. Implementation of Facebook Credits.

a. Implementation of Facebook Credits in Covered Zynga Services. You

shall begin implementing (and you shall cause your Affiliates to begin

implementing) Facebook Credits in all Covered Zynga Services

commencing on the Implementation Start Date set forth in Exhibit B for

each such Covered Zynga Service. You shall complete implementation

(and you shall cause your Affiliates to complete implementation) of

Facebook Credits in all Covered Zynga Services by no later than the

Exclusivity Start Date set forth in Exhibit B for each such Covered

Zynga Service. Within thirty (30) days after the Effective Date, the

parties will mutually agree on a detailed written implementation plan

that is consistent with the dates set forth on Exhibit B

(“Implementation Plan”); provided, however, you acknowledge and agree

that any failure by the parties to agree on the Implementation Plan

will not affect or reduce any of your obligations under this Addendum

including, without limitation, your obligations under Section 4.b. The

Implementation Plan may only be accelerated upon mutual agreement of

the parties. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this

Addendum, you acknowledge and agree that we reserve the right to slow

down the pace at which you implement Facebook Credits in any or all

Covered Zynga Services by pushing back the Exclusivity Start Dates or

the staging set forth in the Implementation Plan, with the

understanding that the Exclusivity Start Date for each such Covered

Zynga Service will be extended by the number of days by which we

extend the staging of the implementation of Facebook Credits. Except

as set forth in the foregoing sentence, any changes to Exhibit B must

be mutually agreed upon by the parties in writing. Without limiting

Section 4.b. of this Addendum, once you (or your Affiliates) begin

implementing Facebook Credits in any Covered Zynga Service, you shall

not (and you shall cause your Affiliates not to) remove Facebook

Credits from such Covered Zynga Service unless we request otherwise in

writing. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Addendum,

you acknowledge and agree that, no more frequently than [*] (the

“Removal Cap”), we may request you (or any of your Affiliates) to

remove Facebook Credits from, and to cease using Facebook Credits in

connection with, any

Covered Zynga Services at any time at our sole discretion upon written

notice to you, and you shall comply with (and you shall cause your

Affiliates to comply with) each such request within [*] of any such

request. In the event of any request by us to remove Facebook Credits

completely from any Covered Zynga Services, Section 4.b shall no

longer apply to such Covered Zynga Service, and you shall be entitled

to use any alternative Payment Method in place of Facebook Credits,

until the date on which we instruct you in writing to once again

include Facebook Credits in such Covered Zynga Service(s), which we

may do at our sole discretion, at which point Section 4.b will once

again apply in full force and effect to said Covered Zynga Service(s)

within twenty four (24) hours of such instruction being made.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, you acknowledge and

agree that the Removal Cap shall not apply to any requests by us for

you to remove Facebook Credits from any Covered Zynga Services for

breaches or violations by you (or any of your Affiliates) of this

Addendum or the SRR.

b. Facebook Credits Exclusivity for Covered Zynga Services.

(i) You acknowledge and agree that Facebook Credits will be the sole

and exclusive Payment Method that is used, accepted or otherwise made

available on or in connection with all Covered Zynga Services during

the Term. Subject to Section 4.a, this exclusivity obligation will

commence with respect to each of the Covered Zynga Services set forth

in Exhibit B on the Exclusivity Start Date set forth therein and will

continue for the remainder of the Term for so long as such Covered

Zynga Service remains a Covered Zynga Service. For each Covered Zynga

Service that is created after the Effective Date or offered or

otherwise made available to any third party for the first time after

the Effective Date, the exclusivity obligations set forth in this

Section 4.b. will commence for such Covered Zynga Service on the date

such Covered Zynga Service is first offered or otherwise made

available (or some other date as mutually agreed by you and us by way

of a written amendment to this Addendum) and will continue for the

remainder of the Term, provided that in the event that you acquire a

Covered Zynga Service from a third party (whether by merger, stock

purchase, asset acquisition or otherwise), you will provide us written

notice thereof, and the exclusivity obligations set forth in this

Section 4.b will commence for such Covered Zynga Service on that date

that is [*] after the closing date of the applicable transaction.

Within fourteen (14) days of the date of any written request by us,

you shall verify and certify in a writing signed by one of your senior

executives your (and your Affiliates’) compliance with the terms of

this Section 4.b. We may request such certification no more than once

per each quarter of the Term.

(ii) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in Section 4.b(i), the

parties acknowledge and agree that Section 4.b(i) shall be subject

only to the following limited exceptions set forth in this Section

4.b(ii):

(1)

If, for any individual Covered Zynga Service, Facebook Credits cannot

be used by users of such Covered Zynga Service (an “Impacted Covered

Zynga Service”) for a period of [*] due to a technical error and such

inability to use Facebook Credits is not caused by any acts or

omissions of you or any of your Affiliates or the systems or

technology of you or any of your Affiliates (such [*] outage a

“Facebook Credits Outage”), as your sole and exclusive remedy, you

shall notify us of the Facebook Credits Outage by sending a screenshot

of the outage via email to an email address designated by us to enable

us to verify the Facebook Credits Outage, and, beginning on [*] and

continuing only for so long as Facebook Credits cannot be used by

users of an Impacted Covered Zynga Service due to such Facebook

Credits Outage, you may use any alternative Payment Method in place of

Facebook Credits (a “Substitute Payment Method”) to complete purchases

made by users within all Impacted Covered Zynga Services. You shall

replace the Substitute Payment Method with Facebook Credits within [*]

following your receipt of notice (email acceptable) from us that

Facebook Credits is capable of being used (such notice, the

“Replacement Notice”); provided, however, if you are unable to do so

within such time period, you will notify us (email acceptable) and you

shall complete such replacement within [*] of your receipt of the

Replacement Notice during normal business hours, and within [*] of

your receipt of the Replacement Notice outside of normal business

hours. You shall comply with the requirements set forth herein for

each Facebook Credits Outage that occurs. The messaging you display or

send to users related to Facebook Credits Outages shall be subject to

our prior review and written approval, not to be unreasonably withheld

or delayed,

provided that you may display or send to users any messaging that is

substantially similar to messaging already approved by us in

accordance with this Section 4.b.(ii)(1) without seeking our prior

review and approval. Such messaging may only be displayed to users of

the Impacted Covered Zynga Service who have attempted or are

attempting to make a purchase while a Facebook Credits Outage is

occurring and who experience the Facebook Credits Outage.

(2) You may use a Payment Method that is not Facebook Credits to

complete purchases made within Covered Zynga Services by users of such

Covered Zynga Services that reside in any country in which we

prohibit, pursuant to the SRR, residents of such country to purchase

Facebook Credits from us (a “Restricted Country”). In the event we

remove any such prohibition, without limiting Section 4.b(i), you will

use Facebook Credits as the sole and exclusive Payment Method for

purchases made by users of Covered Zynga Services that that reside in

any Restricted Country in accordance with Section 4.b(i) above within

thirty (30) days of receipt of written notice from us.

(3) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in Section 4.b(i):

(a) Your Gift Cards. Subject to the terms herein, we acknowledge

that your distribution of Gift Cards [*] is not a violation of Section

4.b(i), provided that all Gift Cards that are redeemable on Covered

Zynga Services may be redeemed only for Facebook Credits.

As used herein, “Gift Card(s)” mean a stored value gift card that is

redeemable on Covered Zynga Services and/or Other Zynga Services.

Subject to Section 4.b(ii)(3)(d) below, to enable you to use Gift

Cards as a Payment Method for Facebook Credits in Covered Zynga

Services in accordance with this Section 4.b(ii)(3)(a), we will sell

you Facebook Credits [*]. You shall then resell to users [*] in

transactions using such Gift Cards on Covered Zynga Services. You

assume all risk of loss for and shall be solely responsible for, all

fraud, returns, refunds, reversals, fines, chargebacks and other such

fees arising from or relating to the resale by you of Facebook Credits

pursuant to this Section 4.b(ii)(3)(a) or Section 4.b(ii)(3)(b).

For the avoidance of doubt, this Section 4.b(ii)(3)(a) is not intended

to and shall not preclude you from offering and redeeming Gift Cards

that are redeemable only on Other Zynga Services [*].

(b) Permitted Third Party Payment Options. In the event we do not

offer, and only until such time as we begin to offer, Wire Transfers

or any of the payment options set forth on Exhibit D hereto

(“Permitted Third Party Payment Options”) as a Payment Method for

Facebook Credits, we will allow you to offer within Covered Zynga

Services such Permitted Third Party Payment Option to end users

directly for the sole and exclusive purpose of enabling such end users

to purchase Facebook Credits from you using such Permitted Third Party

Payment Option; provided, however, you acknowledge and agree that Wire

Transfers may be used solely to complete individual purchases from you

of Facebook Credits that are in excess of [*].

Subject to Section 4.b(ii)(3)(d) below, if applicable, to enable you

to use Permitted Third Party Payment Options as a Payment Method for

Facebook Credits in Covered Zynga Services in accordance with this

Section 4.b(ii)(3(a), we will sell you Facebook Credits [*] which you

shall then resell to users [*] using Permitted Third Party Payment

Option. We agree that we will, within a commercially practicable time

period, implement and maintain a high volume mechanized process in

order to implement the applicable provisions of this Section

4.b(ii)(3)(b). We acknowledge that use of Permitted Third Party

Payment Options in accordance with this Section 4.b(ii)(3)(b) is not a

violation of Section 4.b(i). As used herein, “Wire Transfer” means a

same day irrevocable electronic transfer of funds between banks by

electronic means.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, you acknowledge and

agree that we may restrict or limit your ability to offer or use

Permitted Third Party Options to the extent we reasonably believe

necessary to prevent or respond to fraudulent activity or money

laundering, or as required by law.

(c) [*].

(d) Zynga In-Game Currency. We acknowledge and agree that (i) you

are entitled to use Zynga In-Game Currency in accordance with this

Addendum and all applicable laws, provided that to the extent Zynga

In-Game Currency is sold or purchased in or in connection with Covered

Zynga Services, such Zynga In-Game Currency must be sold and purchased

via Facebook Credits and will be subject to Section 4.b(i); (ii) your

continued use of Zynga In-Game Currency in Covered Zynga Services in

accordance with this Addendum during the Term is not a violation of

Section 4.b(i); and (iii) we will not require you to denominate items

sold in Covered Zynga Services in Facebook Credits (for purposes of

clarity, and subject to Section 4.b(ii), Zynga In-Game Currency used

in Covered Zynga Services must be purchasable using Facebook Credits

only). “Zynga In-Game Currency” means any currency that is developed

and maintained solely by or on behalf of you and offered solely by you

or any of your Affiliates. For purposes of clarity, no third party

currencies will be Zynga In-Game Currencies. You acknowledge and agree

that each Zynga In-Game Currency that is used in a Covered Zynga

Service: (a) may not be used in any other Covered Zynga Service, with

the exception of experience points that are earned only through game

play and are not purchased with any Payment Method; (b) may not be

converted into or redeemed for any other Zynga In-Game Currency or any

other currency including, without limitation, cash, any cash

equivalents, or the experience points described in (a) of this

subsection; (c) may not be given by a user to another user within any

Covered Zynga Services, provided that the limitation in this

subsection (c) shall not apply to the winning and losing of poker

chips in a poker game play or to any gift that is not deducted from

the gifting user’s balance; (d) may not be used or accepted by any

third party. For purposes of clarity, experience points described in

Section 4.b(ii)(3)(d) of this section are subject to subsection (b),

(c) and (d) of this Section 4.b(ii)(3)(d).

(e) Special Provisions Related to Reselling Facebook Credits. You

acknowledge and agree that: (i) you shall not resell any Facebook

Credits other than those purchased from us pursuant to and resold in

accordance with Sections 4.b(ii)(3)(b) or 4.b(ii)(3)(c); (ii) you must

segregate all Facebook Credits that you purchase from us to resell to

users from all other Facebook Credits you receive from users and

redeem with us; and (iii) at our sole discretion, Facebook Credits

that are resold by you may move directly from us into the applicable

user’s account and may never be stored by you.

(f) Co-Marketing. We acknowledge and agree that you have the right

to issue up to [*] of the value of your paid Zynga In-Game Currency

per Covered Zynga Service per month through advertising co-marketing

relationships with third parties.

(g) Payment Terms for Facebook Credits Resold by You. There will be

[*] payment periods [*] for all Facebook Credits sold by you pursuant

to Section 4.b(ii)(3)(a) or Section 4.b(ii)(3)(b): [*]. You will pay

out to us for each period within [*] days after the end of each

period.

(4) The amount of the service fee described in the Facebook Credits

Terms that we charge to you at any given time to redeem Facebook

Credits shall be [*].

(5) Section 4.b shall not apply to Payment Methods used, accepted or

otherwise made available to sell physical goods that are not Payment

Methods.

5. Other Agreements. The parties acknowledge and agree to the following:

a. Intentionally Left Blank.

b. The parties will engage in the activities described on Exhibit H

regarding operational requirements that are necessary to implement

Facebook Credits.

c. On a mutually agreed upon date after the Effective Date, the

parties shall issue a joint press release, with the wording of such

press release to be mutually agreed to by the parties in writing (the

“Press Release”). Except as expressly set forth in this Section 5.c,

neither party will make any press release regarding the terms of this

Addendum without the prior written approval of the other party,

provided that to the extent such disclosure is required by law, rule,

regulation, or governmental or court order, the party requesting

disclosure will furnish the counter-party with sufficient time to

address such request with any such governmental agency and seek

confidential treatment.

d. We will not [*] to the extent such efforts are permitted under the

SRR in effect as of the time of collection unless any such actions are

generally applicable to developers or required by law.

e. We acknowledge and agree that you are entitled to promote Other

Zynga Services from within Covered Zynga Services.

f. We acknowledge and agree that the Excluded Zynga Games shall not be

considered Covered Zynga Services for the purposes of this Addendum,

provided that in the event that any of the following Excluded Zynga

Games on [*] access or use the Facebook API, then such game shall

become a Covered Zynga Service for the purposes of this Addendum: [*]

6. Operating Guidelines. Without limiting any of our rights under the

SRR, in an effort to minimize the strain you place on our systems,

from time to time we may, at our sole discretion, establish

restrictions or operating guidelines and procedures governing your use

of Facebook provided such guidelines and procedures are generally

applicable to other developers (collectively, “Operating Guidelines”).

All Operating Guidelines will be provided to you in writing, will be

effective thirty (30) days after the date provided, and may be changed

by us at our sole discretion upon thirty (30) days prior written

notice to you. You shall comply with (and to cause your Affiliates to

comply with) all Operating Guidelines, and you acknowledge and agree

that a material breach by you or any of your Affiliates of any

Operating Guidelines will be deemed a material breach by you of the

SRR and this Addendum.

7. SRR. You acknowledge and agree that your use of or access to

Facebook (including, without limitation, your use of Facebook Credits)

shall be subject to the SRR and you hereby agree to comply with (and

to cause your Affiliates to comply with) the SRR. This Addendum is

part of and is hereby incorporated by this reference into the SRR. In

the event of a conflict between the SRR and this Addendum, this

Addendum shall govern to the extent of the conflict. Except as

supplemented or expressly modified by this Addendum, the SRR shall

remain unmodified and in full force and effect and you hereby ratify

your obligations thereunder. Any changes made by us to the SRR [*].

The definition of “application(s)”, “data”, “information” and

“content” in the SRR will not apply to any uses of such terms in this

Addendum, and solely in this Addendum. For purposes of clarity, you

acknowledge and agree that the foregoing shall not modify the meaning

of such terms as they apply to the SRR or your obligations with

respect to data, content, and information as defined in the SRR and

pursuant to the SRR. Unless defined otherwise or noted herein, all

definitions included in the SRR will apply to this Addendum. The

definitions in Exhibit A shall apply to the terms of this Addendum

only, and shall not modify such terms as used in and as they apply to,

the SRR.

8. Term; Termination.

a. This Addendum shall commence on the Effective Date and shall

continue for five (5) years after the Effective Date (the “Term”),

unless terminated earlier in accordance with this Addendum.

b. Either party may terminate (without penalty to the terminating

party arising from such termination) this Addendum or the SRR upon

written notice to the other party if the other party materially

breaches any term of this Addendum or materially breaches or

materially violates any term or provision of the SRR and such party

fails to cure any such breach or violation within 30 days of receipt

of written notice of such breach from the non-breaching party (such

thirty (30) day period, the “Breach Cure Period”). You acknowledge

that if any such breach or violation by you is a breach or violation

of any term or provision of the SRR or Addendum relating to the

storing, caching, deletion, transferring, acquiring, disclosing,

selling or displaying of user data or is a violation of any term or

provision of the SRR that requires you to comply with applicable laws,

then we may, in addition to our termination remedy, at our sole

discretion, cease providing you with access to Facebook (including,

without limitation, our APIs) during the Breach Cure Period, provided

that [*] in a good faith attempt to resolve the issue that gave rise

to such breach, provided, further if [*], we may so notify your

General Counsel via email and thereafter and immediately cease

providing you with access to Facebook (including, without limitation,

our APIs).

c. Within two (2) days after a party’s receipt of notice of a breach

or violation described in Section 8.b the appropriate parties

identified on Exhibit E will meet in person to attempt in good faith

to resolve the issue that gave rise to the breach (“Level 1

Escalation”). If the parties are unable to resolve such issue via the

Level 1 Escalation within five (5) days after such issue was referred

to Level 1 Escalation, then senior executives of the parties will meet

in person to attempt in good faith to resolve the issue that gave rise

to the breach (“Level 2 Escalation”). If the parties are unable to

resolve such issue via the Level 2 Escalation, then the CEOs of the

parties will meet in person to attempt in good faith to resolve the

issue that gave rise to the breach (“Level 3 Escalation”). A party may

only terminate this Addendum if the parties have been unable to

resolve the issue via the Level 3 Escalation within thirty (30) days

of written notice of the breach. Any deletion by you (or your

Affiliates) of your account (or the accounts of your Affiliates) or

any disabling by you (or any of your Affiliates) of any Covered Zynga

Services will not limit or affect your obligations under this

Addendum.

(i) In the event that either party: (i) becomes insolvent; (ii) files

a petition in bankruptcy or reorganization or has such a petition

filed against it (and fails to lift any stay imposed thereby within

sixty (60) days after such stay becomes effective); (iii) has a

receiver appointed with respect to all or substantially all of its

assets; (iv) makes an assignment for the benefit of creditors; (v)

ceases to do business in the ordinary course; or (vi) takes any

corporate action for your winding-up, dissolution or administration,

the other party may terminate this Addendum immediately upon written

notice.

d. Sections 7, 8(c), 8(e) (for the time period set forth therein), 9

and 10 shall survive the early termination or natural expiration of

this Addendum. In addition to the foregoing, in the event of any

termination of this Addendum or the SRR by us pursuant to this

Addendum, Sections 2, 3 and 4 shall survive any such early termination

for 5 years after the Effective Date if we so choose at our sole

discretion, provided that in such event we will continue to provide

you with access to Facebook to the extent necessary to enable

performance of the obligations set forth in such Sections.

e. Transition Services. In the event of any termination by you due to

a breach of this Addendum by us, and provided you are not in breach of

this Addendum or in violation of the SRR, the parties shall operate

under the following guidelines for no more than [*] following the

effective date of such termination (the “Transition Period”)

(i) We shall continue to provide you with access to the APIs in

accordance with this Addendum.

(ii) You shall continue to abide by the terms of this Addendum.

9. Confidentiality. “Confidential Information” means the existence of

this Addendum, the specific terms of this Addendum, any information,

data, or other materials provided by one party to the other in the

course of discussions and negotiations relating to this Addendum. In

addition, Confidential information means any information, data or

other materials provided by one party to the other under or in

connection with this Addendum that is (a) clearly and conspicuously

marked as “confidential” or with a similar

designation; (b) is identified by the disclosing party (“Discloser”)

as confidential and/or proprietary before, during, or promptly after

presentation or communication; or (c) is disclosed in a manner which

the Discloser reasonably communicated, or the receiving party

(“Recipient”) should reasonably have understood under the

circumstances that the disclosure should be treated as confidential,

whether or not the specific designation “confidential” or any similar

designation is used. Except with the prior written consent of the

disclosing party, neither party shall (i) use or disclose any

Confidential Information other than (A) to employees and contractors

who have a need to know and any disclosure to contractors may only be

to contractors who have signed a non-disclosure agreement to protect

the confidential information of third parties, (B) the terms of this

Addendum to investors or potential investors in connection with the

sale of such party’s securities, including any disclosure required by

state or federal securities laws, pursuant to an agreement imposing

confidentiality obligations substantially similar to those set forth

herein (except as prohibited or otherwise required by state or federal

securities laws)or (C) the terms of this Addendum to acquirors or

potential acquirors and their advisors in connection with a Change of

Control of such party, pursuant to an agreement imposing

confidentiality obligations substantially similar to those set forth

herein or (ii) make copies or allow others to make copies of such

Confidential Information except as is necessary for internal business

purposes. In addition, nothing in this Agreement shall prohibit or

limit either party’s use or disclosure of information (a) previously

known to it without obligation of confidence (excluding, for clarity,

any information, data, or other materials provided by one party to the

other in the course of negotiations relating to this Agreement); (b)

independently developed by or for it without use of or access to the

other party’s Confidential Information; (c) acquired by it from a

third party which is not under an obligation of confidence with

respect to such information; (d) which is or becomes publicly

available through no breach of this Addendum; or (e) is required to be

disclosed by operation of law, court order or other governmental

demand. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions, any disclosure made

by you to your investors as of the Effective Date, Board members, or

advisors prior to the execution of this Addendum shall not be deemed

to be a breach of this Section 9. The parties acknowledge and agree

that the Press Release will not be deemed a breach of this Section 9.

10. General. Your obligations under this Addendum shall apply in the

Territory. You will cause all of your Affiliates to comply with this

Addendum, and you will be liable for any failure of any of your

Affiliates to comply with this Addendum. You will not, and you will

cause all of your Affiliates not to, allow or enable any third party

to engage in any activity that violates, contravenes, or is

inconsistent with the terms Addendum. This Addendum supersedes any

other prior or collateral agreements, whether oral or written, with

respect to the subject matter of this Addendum. This Addendum

(including the SRR and the Exhibits attached to this Addendum) sets

forth the entire understanding and agreement between the parties with

respect to the subject matter of this Addendum. This Addendum may be

amended only in a writing signed by both parties; provided, however,

for clarity, and notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this

Addendum, nothing in this Addendum restricts our right to change,

modify, or amend the SRR or any aspect thereof in accordance with its

terms. Capitalized terms that are not defined herein shall have the

meaning assigned to them in Exhibit A. This Addendum shall be

construed as if jointly drafted by the parties. The parties are

entering this Agreement as independent contractors, and this Addendum

will not be construed to create a partnership, joint venture or

employment relationship between them. This Addendum will not be

effective unless and until signed by both parties. You may not assign

or otherwise transfer your rights or obligations under this Addendum

without the prior written permission of us except in the event of a

Change of Control where the assignee agrees to be bound by the terms

of this Addendum.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Addendum has been duly executed by the

parties as of the Effective Date.

Facebook, Inc. Zynga Game Network Inc.

BY: [*] BY: [*]

NAME: [*]

NAME: [*]

TITLE: [*]

TITLE: [*]

DATE: [*]

DATE: [*]

Exhibit A

Certain Definitions

“Affiliate(s)” means, as to a party hereto, any Downstream

Affiliate(s) or any Internal Reorg Affiliate(s)

“Average RPM” means the average total ad revenue earned by us per

every 1000 Page Views for advertising inventory displayed on the top

twenty (20) most trafficked third party social games on which our

advertising inventory appears, as calculated based on data maintained

by us.

“Canvas Page(s)” means a page on www.facebook.com where the majority

of the content of such page is provided by a developer.

“Change of Control” means a third party acquires, directly or

indirectly, through merger, stock purchase, or otherwise: (i)

beneficial ownership of more than fifty percent (50%) of the voting

power of the issued and outstanding shares of you, (ii) the ability to

nominate a majority of your board of directors, or (iii) all or

substantially all of your assets.

“Cost of Goods Sold” means [*].

“Covered Zynga Services” means all Zynga Services where (a) such Zynga

Services are accessing or using any aspect of Facebook or (b) such

Zynga Services utilize, incorporate, or contain any Facebook Data.

“Downstream Affiliate(s)” means, as to any party hereto, any

corporation, firm, partnership, person or other entity, whether de

jure or de facto, directly or indirectly controlled by such party,

where “control” means (a) beneficial ownership of greater than fifty

percent (50%) of the equity interests in such entity (based on either

economic ownership or voting power) or (b) the possession, directly or

indirectly, of the power to independently direct or cause the

direction of the management and policies of an entity, whether through

the ownership of a voting equity interest, by contract or otherwise.

“Exclusivity Start Date” means the date on which the obligations in

Section 4.b(i) of this Addendum begin applying to each of the Covered

Zynga Services, as such dates or the process for determining such

dates are set forth in Exhibit B or Section 4.b(i) of this Addendum.

“Excluded Zynga Games” mean the current (as of the Effective Date) and

successor versions of the following (and only the following) games on

[*], provided the successor version of any such game (i) is branded

and offered under the same product name as the original version (i.e.,

a future successor version of [*] must be branded and offered as [*])

and (ii) uses substantially the same game play mechanics and user

experience as the original version: [*].

“Facebook” means the products, services and technology we make

available, including, without limitation, through (a) the website at

www.facebook.com and any other Facebook branded or co-branded websites

(including sub-domains, international versions, widgets, and mobile

versions); (b) the Platform; and (c) other media, software (such as a

toolbar), devices, or networks now existing or later developed.

“Facebook Data” means all data or information (including, without

limitation, data or information received from or about Facebook Users)

you or any of your Affiliates receive or received directly from or

through Facebook (including, without limitation, any data or

information that you or any of your Affiliates knowingly receive or

received directly from a third party that received, directly, such

data or information from or through Facebook), or any data or

information derived therefrom (including, without limitation, data or

information that can be reversed engineered to data or information

that you received from or through Facebook). By way of example only,

and without limitation, a friend list that originated from or through

Facebook would constitute Facebook Data and your use of such friend

list would result in all Zynga Services containing, incorporating, or

utilizing such Facebook Data being a Covered Zynga Service. For

purposes of clarity and illustration (but without limitation), the

utilization, incorporation or containment of the following

game-derived data for a user in a Zynga Service would not constitute

Facebook Data and would not, in and of itself, cause such Zynga

Service to be deemed a Covered Zynga Service: such user’s experience

points with you, any of your virtual goods purchased by such user, and

the game level achieved by such user in your game.

“Facebook Credits” means any of our Payment Methods we elect to make

available at our sole discretion.

“Facebook User” is a human user of any aspect of Facebook.

“Implementation Start Date” means the date on which you and your

Affiliates must begin implementing Facebook Credits in each of the

Covered Zynga Services, as such dates are set forth in Exhibit B and

may be changed in accordance with this Addendum.

“Internal Reorg Affiliate(s)” means, as to any party hereto, any

Downstream Affiliate(s) of any direct or indirect parent or successor

of such party (whether such parent or successor shall be a

corporation, firm, partnership, person or other entity), whether de

jure or de facto, that arises in connection with any reorganization of

such party (whether by sale of all or substantially all of the assets,

merger, consolidation or otherwise) in which (a) a majority of the

members of the board of directors of such party prior to such

reorganization represent a majority of the members of the board of

directors of such parent or successor following the reorganization, or

(b) the holders of shares or other ownership interests of such party

prior to the reorganization continue to hold at least a majority of

the shares or other ownership interests (based on either economic

ownership or voting power) of such parent or successor following the

reorganization.

“Named Entity” individually and collectively means the social game

properties owned by the companies identified in Exhibit C. Once each

quarter during the Term or more frequently as may be agreed by the

parties, you may update the list of Named Entities in Exhibit C upon

no less than fourteen (14) days prior written notice to us by adding

additional companies and removing the same number of companies, such

that in no event shall there be more than [*] separate Named Entities

at any given time.

“Net Revenue” means revenue actually collected by us from third party

advertisers (excluding our Affiliates or any of our other corporate

affiliates or subsidiaries) [*], net of our Cost of Goods Sold.

“Other Zynga Services” mean all Zynga Services that are not Covered

Zynga Services.

“Page View” means a request to load a web page that is seen by a user.

“Payment Method” means any solution, functionality, platform, method,

wallet, item, product, checkout process, currency (either virtual or

real world currency), resource, means, or mechanism (a) used to fund

or process purchases of any kind or (b) used to give or receive

anything of value including, but not limited to, third party funded

offers.

“Platform” means a set of APIs and services that enable services and

others including, without limitation, application (including, without

limitation, applications or websites that use or access Platform, as

well as anything else that receives data from Facebook) developers and

website operators to retrieve or access data from Facebook or provide

data to Facebook.

“Territory” means worldwide.

“Zynga Other Page” mean any web page that is owned and operated by you

or any of your Affiliates that is not a Zynga Game Page.

12

“Zynga Game Page” means any web page on which a Covered Zynga Service

is playable (including, without limitation, loading pages and landing

pages) and that is accessible or made available on any websites that

are owned and operated by you or any of your Affiliates. For the

purposes of clarification, Zynga Game Pages do not include Canvas

Pages or any other pages on www.faceboook.com.

“Zynga Services” means all games, game-related technology,

game-related applications, and/or game-related platforms, now existing

or later developed, that are made available, offered or provided by

you or any of your Affiliates, either directly or indirectly through a

third party (including, without limitation as part of a relationship

or experience that is substantially branded or co-branded with any of

your trademarks, logos or other branding elements or those of any of

your Affiliates).

Exhibit B

Implementation Schedule

Covered Zynga Services

Implementation Start Date

Exclusivity Start Date

PetVille Effective Date June 30, 2010

FishVille Effective Date June 30, 2010

Treasure Isle Effective Date July 15, 2010

Café World Effective Date July 15, 2010

Mafia Wars Effective Date July 31, 2010

YoVille Effective Date August 15, 2010

Live Poker by Zynga Effective Date August 31, 2010

FarmVille Effective Date August 31, 2010

All other Covered Zynga Services* Effective Date August 31,

2010, or as set forth in Section 4.b(i) for all Covered Zynga Services

that are created after the Effective Date or offered or made available

for the first time after the Effective Date

* For purposes of clarity, for each Covered Zynga Service that is

created after the Effective Date or offered or otherwise made

available to any third party for the first time after the Effective

Date, the Implementation Start Date shall be the same as the

Exclusivity Start Date.

You shall provide us with prior written notice of any Covered Zynga

Services you intend to offer or make available no later than seven (7)

days prior to it being offered or otherwise made available to any

third party.

14

Exhibit C

Named Entities

[*]

Exhibit D

Permitted Third Party Payment Options

[*]

Exhibit E

Escalation Personnel

For operational or business issues:

Zynga: [*]

Facebook: [*]

For technical issues:

Zynga: [*]

Facebook: [*]

In the event that either party appoints a successor to any of the

above personnel, such party shall notify the other party and, upon the

other party’s receipt of such notice, this Exhibit E shall be deemed

amended to reflect such successor.

17

Exhibit F

[*]

Exhibit G

[*]

19

Exhibit H

Operational Requirements

Compliance

We will become PCI Level 1 certified compliant by [*].

Fraud

The parties will work together in good faith to identify and implement

procedures to (i) manage fraud issues; (ii) effect appropriate

overrides of fraud triggers and velocity limits; and (iii) provide

reason codes to you describing the reason for any rejections.

For the avoidance of doubt, until such time as we implement user flow

for transactions that are greater than $1,000.00, you may maintain

your own high value transaction flow.

Financial Reporting

Within ten (10) days after the Effective Date, you will provide [*]

(“Your Reporting Requirements”).

We will use commercially reasonable efforts to enable the settlement

of funds to multiple accounts by July 31, 2010 for all transactions

occurring on or after July 1, 2010.

We will use commercially reasonable efforts to provide detailed API

reporting that meets your Reporting Requirements no later than July

31, 2010 for all transactions occurring on or after July 1, 2010.

We will use commercially reasonable efforts to provide detailed flat

file reporting that meets Your Reporting Requirements no later than

July 31, 2010 for all transactions occurring on or after July 1, 2010.

Customer Service

The parties will work together in good faith to identify and implement

procedures to offer satisfactory customer service in connection with

the use of Facebook Credits on Covered Zynga Services.

Payment Terms

There will be [*] payment periods [*] for all Facebook Credits you

have accepted for transactions and redeemed by you: [*]. We will pay

out for each period within [*] days after the end of each period.

20

Exhibit 10.16

Developer Addendum No. 2

This Developer Addendum No. 2 (this “Addendum No. 2”) is effective as

of December 26, 2010 (the “Addendum No. 2 Effective Date”), and is

made by and between Facebook, Inc. and Facebook Ireland Limited

(collectively, “FB”, “we”, “us” or “our”) and Zynga Inc. (“Zynga”,

“you” or “your”). We and you are sometimes referred to in this

Addendum No. 2 individually as a “party” or collectively as the

“parties”.

Recitals

A. FB and Zynga are parties to the Statement of Rights and

Responsibilities (together with all referenced policies, terms and

guidelines, including without limitation, the online Facebook Platform

Policies, the “SRR”) which set forth the terms and conditions for

Zynga’s use of the Facebook Service. The SRR is incorporated herein by

this reference and the current version is attached hereto as Annex 1.

B. Facebook, Inc. and Zynga previously entered into that certain

Developer Addendum effective as of May 14, 2010 (the “Addendum No. 1”)

which supplemented the SRR with certain additional terms and

conditions as set forth therein. For clarity, references to

“Agreement” include the SRR, as supplemented by Addendum No. 1.

C. The parties acknowledge that FB desires to enable Zynga to build

the Zynga Platform on top of the Facebook Platform, and the parties

desire to, amongst other goals set forth herein, work together to

increase the number of users of each party’s products and services.

[*] The parties further acknowledge that Zynga is making a significant

commitment to the Facebook Platform (i.e., using Facebook as the

exclusive Social Platform on the Zynga Properties and granting FB

certain title exclusivities to Zynga games on the Facebook Platform).

In exchange for such commitment, [*] the parties have committed to set

certain growth targets for monthly unique users of Covered Zynga

Games.

D. The parties now wish to enter into this Addendum No. 2 to further

supplement the SRR with certain additional terms and conditions as set

forth herein.

E. Unless otherwise designated herein, all defined terms used in this

Addendum No. 2 are set forth in Exhibit A.

For mutual and valuable consideration, the sufficiency and receipt of

which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereby agree as follows:

Agreement

1. Use of Terms; Conflicts; Changes to the SRR.

1.1 The lower case definitions of the defined terms in the SRR shall

not apply to this Addendum No. 2 as such defined terms are used in

this Addendum No. 2; however, all defined terms in the SRR shall

continue to apply to the SRR.

1.2 In the event of any conflict between the terms and conditions of

the Agreement and the terms and conditions of this Addendum No. 2, the

terms of this Addendum No. 2 shall control to the extent of the

conflict.

1.3

Except as expressly set forth in this Section 1.3, no amendment or

modification of the Agreement or this Addendum No. 2 will be binding

without the written agreement of both parties. Notwithstanding the

foregoing, nothing herein shall restrict FB from making any changes to

its online Facebook Platform Policies (including any policies and

guidelines

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

referenced therein or in the SRR) and any such changes shall apply

to Zynga without Zynga’s written consent; provided, however, that [*],

Zynga may invoke the Escalation Process, in which case [*]. In

addition, if FB determines, in its reasonable discretion, that a

change to the SRR is needed in order to protect the integrity or

security of the Facebook Platform, user security or user privacy, or

to protect FB from material legal liability (“Urgent Change”), FB may

make such Urgent Change and it will notify Zynga, which notice may be

sent via email to Zynga’s Designated Manager. Except as expressly set

forth herein, [*]. Zynga will not be in breach of the Agreement or

this Addendum No. 2 with respect to (a) any failure to comply with any

such [*] until at least [*] after its receipt of such notice; (b) any

Covered Zynga Game or Zynga Property that Zynga discontinues and that

ceases to access the Facebook Platform within [*] after its receipt of

such notice; provided, however, that if Zynga determines, in its

reasonable discretion, that any such Urgent Changes have a material

negative impact on any Covered Zynga Game or a Zynga Property, and

Zynga invokes the Escalation Process within [*] after Zynga’s receipt

of such notice, Zynga will not be in breach of the Agreement or this

Addendum No. 2 with respect to any such impacted Covered Zynga Games

or Zynga Properties that Zynga discontinues or brings into compliance

with such [*] within [*] following Zynga’s receipt of such notice.

2. Target Growth Schedule. During the Term, FB and Zynga desire to

increase the number of Zynga MUUs to [*] over [*] at a linear weekly

growth rate as set forth on Exhibit B1 attached hereto (“Web Target

Growth Schedule”) and to increase the number of Mobile MUUs to [*]

over [*] as set forth on Exhibit B2 attached hereto (“Mobile Target

Growth Schedule”).

2.1 Within 15 days following the end of each three month period

designated in the Web Target Growth Schedule as a quarter (e.g. Q1,

Q2, Q3, etc.) (each, a “Quarterly Period”), Zynga will provide FB with

a report detailing the number of MUUs for the immediately preceding

Quarterly Period. In the event FB disagrees with such numbers by [*],

the parties shall use the Escalation Process to determine whether the

parties have met, missed or exceeded the “Target MUU” number specified

in the Web Target Growth Schedule for the applicable Quarterly Period

or the Mobile Target Growth Schedule, as applicable. No later than

thirty (30) days following the end of each Quarterly Period, the

Designated Managers shall meet in person to review the MUUs for the

preceding Quarterly Period and review the overall health of the

parties’ relationship.

2.2 (a) In the event Zynga acquires a Social Game from a third party

(whether by merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition or otherwise)

during the Term that operates only on the Facebook Platform (“Acquired

Covered Zynga Game”) or that operates on both the Facebook Platform

and any other Social Platform(s), Zynga shall provide FB, within [*]

following the closing date of such acquisition, with written notice of

the acquisition and the number of MUUs of such Social Game

(“Acquisition Notice”). Either as part of such written notice or

thereafter, but in no case more than [*] following the closing date of

any acquisition, Zynga shall also provide FB with an accurate list of

all Facebook User IDs for users that have at any time before any

acquisition granted permission (implicitly or explicitly) for the

Acquired Covered Zynga Game to access their basic information, but

that have never granted such permission (implicitly or explicitly) for

any other Covered Zynga Game (“Acquired Users”).

(b) This Section 2.2(b) shall apply to Acquired Users who are using an

Acquired Covered Zynga Game. During the Term, [*] Acquired Users

(whether from a single transaction or series of transactions) acquired

in any single calendar year shall not be included in the calculation

of MUUs in any Quarterly Period (“Excluded Users”). Except for

Excluded

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Users, if an Acquired User later grants such permission to another

Covered Zynga Game, then such Acquired User will be included in the

calculation of MUUs for the applicable Quarterly Period for the

purposes of the Web Target Growth Schedule. MUUs (excluding Acquired

Users and Excluded Users) of Acquired Covered Zynga Games shall be

included in the MUU calculation for the Quarterly Period in which the

acquisition of such game closed. For the avoidance of doubt, Acquired

Users who do not grant permission (implicitly or explicitly) to

another Covered Zynga Game shall not be included in the calculation of

MUUs in any Quarterly Period. In the event FB disagrees with any

numbers in an Acquisition Notice by [*], the parties shall use the

Escalation Process to reconcile the number of users that will be

included in the calculation of MUUs for the applicable Quarterly

Period for the purposes of the Web Target Growth Schedule.

(c) This Section 2.2(c) shall apply to Acquired Users who are using an

Acquired Zynga Mobile Game. [*] Mobile Acquired Users (“Excluded

Mobile Users”), whether from a single acquisition or a series of

acquisitions (including Mobile Acquired Users of the Words with

Friends game acquired as a result of the acquisition of Newtoy, Inc.

prior to the Addendum 2 Effective Date), shall not be included in the

calculation of Mobile MUUs for the purposes of the Mobile Target

Growth Schedule. Except for Excluded Mobile Users, if a Mobile

Acquired User later grants permission (implicitly or explicitly) for

another Zynga Mobile Game to access its basic information, then such

Mobile Acquired User will be included in the calculation of Mobile

MUUs for purposes of the Mobile Target Growth Schedule. In the event

FB disagrees with any user numbers by [*], the parties shall use the

Escalation Process to reconcile the number of users that will be

included in the calculation of Mobile MUUs for the purposes of the

Mobile Target Growth Schedule.

2.3 In the territories mutually agreed in writing by the parties (if

any), FB will pre-install a bookmark linking to [*] in the bookmark

section of the Facebook Site, provided that Zynga confirms in writing

that [*] will not be enabled, offered, displayed, distributed and/or

otherwise made available on, in, by, or through any other Social

Platform in such mutually agreed territories for a period of [*]

following the date on which such bookmark is pre-installed on the

Facebook Site. After the bookmark has been initially pre-installed,

the subsequent location of such bookmark for a given Facebook User

will be determined in accordance with FB’s general practices.

2.4 Failure to meet any of the “Target MUU” numbers set forth in the

Target Growth Schedule [*], and (except for each party’s termination

right set forth in Section 3.1.1 and Section 3.1.2) [*].

3. Exclusivity.

3.1 Throughout the Term, the Facebook Platform will be integrated

into the Zynga Mobile Games and Zynga Properties and FB will be the

sole and exclusive Social Platform that [*] (“Platform Exclusivity”).

For the avoidance of doubt, the parties acknowledge and agree that

this Section 3.1 does not prohibit Zynga from developing a platform on

top of the Facebook Platform provided that such platform complies with

the requirements set forth on Exhibit G (“Zynga Platform”). Zynga

shall not be in breach of this Section 3.1 if Zynga Users utilize the

Zynga Platform to perform actions in connection with the Covered Zynga

Games or the Zynga Properties that are not required to use the

Facebook Platform as described in more detail in this Addendum No. 2

and on Exhibit G.

3.1.1

If, at the end of the [*] Quarterly Period set forth in the Web Target

Growth Schedule, the number of MUUs (subject to the calculations set

forth in Section

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

2) does not meet or exceed the [*] Target Growth number specified

in the Web Target Growth Schedule, either party may elect to terminate

this Addendum No. 2 upon written notice to the other party prior to

[*].

3.1.2 If, at the end of the [*] Quarterly Period set forth in the

Mobile Target Growth Schedule, the number of Mobile MUUs (subject to

the calculations set forth in Section 2.2) does not meet or exceed the

[*] Mobile Target Growth number specified in the Mobile Target Growth

Schedule, either party may elect to terminate this Addendum No. 2 upon

written notice to the other party prior to [*].

3.2 Subject to subsection 3.2.1 below, any Covered Zynga Game or

Substantially Similar Game that is first offered and/or otherwise made

available during the Term will not [*] (“Title Exclusivity”) for a

period of [*] following the date such Covered Zynga Game is first

offered or otherwise made available. For the purposes of clarity,

“Covered Zynga Game”, as used in this Section 3.2, shall not include

Zynga Mobile Games (which, for the avoidance of doubt, are subject to

Platform Exclusivity per Section 3.1).

3.2.1 If, at the end of [*] and each Quarterly Period thereafter

set forth in the Web Target Growth Schedule, (a) the number of MUUs

(subject to the calculations set forth in Section 2) meets or exceeds

the Target Growth Ceiling for such Quarterly Period set forth in the

Web Target Growth Schedule, the period of Title Exclusivity will [*];

or (b) the number of MUUs (subject to the calculations set forth in

Section 2) does not meet the Target Growth Floor number for the

applicable Quarterly Period set forth in the Web Target Growth

Schedule, the period of Title Exclusivity will [*]. Any change to the

Title Exclusivity period shall take effect on the first day of the

next Quarterly Period and any such new exclusivity period shall apply

to all Covered Zynga Games first offered and/or otherwise made

available in the next Quarterly Period.

3.2.2 FB shall provide Zynga with written notice if it reasonably

believes that Zynga has violated any of the provisions set forth in

Section 3.2 and Zynga will not be in breach of this Addendum No. 2

with respect to any acts, omissions, terms, or agreements that it

modifies or corrects to remain compliant with Section 3.2 within [*]

after its receipt of such notice.

3.3 Neither any non-Covered Zynga Game that Zynga first offers or

otherwise makes available on any other Social Platform during the Term

nor any Eligible Zynga Mobile Game shall use or access the Facebook

Service without FB’s prior written approval.

3.4 FB shall not offer or otherwise make available on the Facebook

Site or the Facebook Platform any Facebook Game. Zynga may terminate

this Addendum No. 2 if, at any time during the Term, FB offers or

otherwise makes a Facebook Game available on the Facebook Site or the

Facebook Platform (except for non-production servers and other

internal development and beta testing environments); provided,

however, that Zynga will provide FB with notice if it reasonably

believes FB is in breach of this Section 3.4, and FB will not be in

breach of this Addendum No. 2 if it ceases to distribute such Facebook

Game within fourteen (14) days after receipt of such notice.

3.5 Section 4.b.(ii)(3)(c) of the Addendum is hereby deleted in its

entirety and replaced as follows:

“(c) [*].

(A) We acknowledge that [*] as a Payment Method for purchases from you

by users within

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

the Covered Zynga Services [*] is not a violation of Section 4.(b)(i)

of the Addendum. As used herein, “[*]” means [*].

(B) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in Section

4.(b)(i) of Addendum No. 1, you may opt not to use Facebook Credits as

a Payment Method (and [*] use the Payment Method of [*]) for purchases

from you by users within the Covered Zynga Services [*], so long as

(1) [*], or (2) [*]. The foregoing exception shall no longer be valid

if you: (x) agree upon any terms [*] related to Payment Methods that

circumvent, intentionally or otherwise, your obligation to use

Facebook Credits as set forth in Addendum No. 1 or that ensure you are

able to satisfy one of the exceptions set forth in subsections (1)-(3)

above, or (y) encourage, promote or otherwise incentivize users to use

Payment Methods other than Facebook Credits (including, but not

limited to, making available better offers or special incentives [*]

as compared to the offers or incentives made available on the Covered

Zynga Services offering Facebook Credits). As used herein, “[*]” means

any [*] that are owned or operated [*] and that power/support [*]. For

the avoidance of doubt, [*] shall not include [*] running on or

powering/supporting [*], including but not limited to, [*],

irrespective of whether such other [*]). Notwithstanding anything to

the contrary set forth herein, the exception to using Facebook Credits

set forth in this section shall in no event apply to web pages, web

sites and/or HTML 5 applications.”

3.6 Exceptions.

3.6.1 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in Section

3.1, this Addendum No. 2 shall not apply to Zynga’s activities [*];

provided, however, that Zynga shall not, without FB’s prior written

consent: (i) incorporate the Facebook Platform into any versions of

the Zynga Properties [*]; or (ii) access or otherwise use the Facebook

Service [*] in connection with Zynga’s games, websites or other

properties.

3.6.2 (a) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in

Section 3.1, Zynga may use (i) [*] APIs solely in connection with up

to [*] Eligible Zynga Mobile Games; (ii) [*] APIs solely in connection

with up to [*] Eligible Zynga Mobile Games; and (iii) [*] APIs solely

in connection with up to [*] Eligible Zynga Mobile Games. As used

herein, “Eligible Zynga Mobile Game” means a Zynga Mobile Game that is

a companion to a non-Covered Zynga Game or a Covered Zynga Game

(excluding Zynga Mobile Games) that is not subject to Title

Exclusivity and that is launched on a third party Social Platform at

or before the time the Eligible Zynga Mobile Game uses the third

party’s Mobile Platform APIs. Zynga will provide FB with written

notice if it offers or otherwise makes available an Eligible Zynga

Mobile Game and such notice shall be delivered via email to FB’s

Designated Manager within no more than fifteen (15) days following the

availability of any such Eligible Zynga Mobile Game.

(b) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in this

Addendum No. 2, Zynga may offer or otherwise make available Solo Zynga

Mobile Games. As used herein, “Solo Zynga Mobile Game” means a

non-Zynga Mobile Game offered or otherwise made available on a Mobile

Platform that has no user account (i.e. the user is not prompted to

log-in or otherwise enter any identifying information, including

username, email address, password, demographic information, etc.) and

does not allow

5

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

users to establish connections, interact and/or collaborate with other users.

3.6.3 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in Section

3.1 and without limiting Section 3.6.2, Zynga may use third party

Mobile Platform APIs solely to enable the actions/functionality set

forth in subsections (a) – (d) below and solely in connection with

Zynga Mobile Games; [*]: (a) push notifications, (b) sending Stories

or posting game scores to a game center hosted on a third party Mobile

Platform API (provided that such Stories link back to the Zynga Mobile

Game that was the subject of the Story), (c) integrate with and/or

access hardware features of the phone (e.g., camera, accelerometer);

and (d) pull contact data from the native local address book

application on a phone, provided that Zynga delivers to FB (using the

Game Friends Protocol) any such contact data it uses or collects.

Prior to sending such contact data to FB, Zynga will notify and obtain

clear, conspicuous and express consent from Facebook Users. In no case

may Zynga use such Mobile Platform APIs to link user identities to one

another, populate game friends data on a social graph other than FB’s

social graph, or link gameboard(s) to user IDs.

3.6.4 Section 3.2 and FB’s obligations hereunder shall not apply at

the time of Zynga’s acquisition of such game to a Social Game (which

Social Game, for the avoidance of doubt, excludes any property, or

game or property operating on a Mobile Platform) that Zynga acquires

during the Term that operates both on the Facebook Platform and any

other Social Platform(s); provided, however, that Zynga shall use

commercially reasonable efforts to ensure that at the end of ninety

(90) days following the closing of such acquisition, no user of such

game shall be permitted to utilize both the Facebook Platform and any

other Social Platform, and provided further that in no event shall any

user of such game be permitted to use both the Facebook Platform and

any other Social Platform at the end of the one hundred-eighty (180)

day period following the closing date of such acquisition. For the

purposes of clarity, once any such game utilizes only the Facebook

Platform, Section 3.2 and FB’s obligations hereunder shall apply to

such game.

3.6.5 Section 3.2 of this Addendum No. 2 shall not apply to the

Words with Friends game and shall not apply to any existing Covered

Zynga Games offered by Zynga as of the Addendum No. 2 Effective Date

and any successor versions thereof, provided that such successor

version (i) is branded and offered under a substantially similar

product name as the original version (i.e., a future successor version

of “Taxiville” is branded and offered as “Taxiville 2” or “Taxiville:

Limited Addition or KingTaxi”); and (ii) uses substantially the same

game play mechanics and user experience as the original version.

4. Integration on Zynga Properties.

4.1 Registration.

4.1.1

All Zynga Users must have a valid (e.g. real; not suspended) FB

account. Zynga will require all Zynga Users to connect their Zynga

account to

6

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

their FB account. In addition, Zynga will require all Zynga Users

to be logged-in to their FB account with an active session to use or

access any Covered Zynga Game, Zynga Mobile Game or any Zynga

Property, except: (a) during the Registration Flow; or (b) in a

non-social portion of a Zynga Property that (i) does not involve a

Covered Zynga Game and (ii) that is not required to use the Facebook

Platform per this Addendum No. 2, or (iii) is related solely to

corporate or charitable information or to help and support forums,

including but not limited to, blogs, documentation or FAQs. For the

avoidance of doubt, if a Zynga User does not connect their Zynga

account with their FB account and/or is not logged-in to their FB

account with an active session, such user will not be able to use or

access any Covered Zynga Games.

4.1.2 Zynga Users who are not Facebook Users must create a FB

account. Zynga will implement the FB-provided APIs to create a

registration flow, as described in more detail on Exhibit F

(“Registration Flow”). FB and Zynga (as described in Section 4.1.3

below) will be the only mechanism by which Zynga Users can register

for, authenticate or log into their Zynga account, or otherwise access

the Zynga Properties.

4.1.3 Without limiting the FB account creation and log-in

requirements set forth in this Section 4.1 and on Exhibit F, Zynga may

require Zynga Users to create a Zynga username and password (“Zynga

Credentials”) on the Zynga Properties. For the avoidance of doubt,

Zynga may not prompt any users on the Facebook Site to create, log-in

with, register for or otherwise use Zynga Credentials on the Facebook

Site.

4.1.4 If Zynga implements Instant Personalization on the Zynga

Properties, Zynga may use the Instant Personalization product in

accordance with Section 4.6 and Exhibit H of this Addendum No. 2 to

enable a single authentication experience for Zynga Users of Covered

Zynga Games.

4.1.5

[*]. “Single Sign On (SSO)” means an authentication method that

permits a Facebook User that is logged-in to the Facebook Service with

an active session through the most current version of a Facebook

mobile application to authenticate their basic user information to a

Zynga Mobile Game with a single-click of a dialog. For the purposes of

clarity, SSO will not be deemed unavailable for the purposes of this

Section if a Facebook User (a) does not have a Facebook mobile

application on one of the SSO Mobile Platforms, (b) is not logged-in

to a Facebook mobile application with an active session, or (c) does

not have an Internet connection. SSO Mobile Platforms are Apple’s

iPhone operating system and Google’s Android Mobile Platform (“SSO

Mobile Platform”). As used herein, “Trial Use” means that Zynga may

allow Zynga Users of Zynga Mobile Games to find and/or invite friends

through the phone’s local address book, email, or phone number and

play with friends [*]. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in

this Section, Zynga does not have to require registration for an

active Game Session in which a Zynga User exclusively connects to

random people (i.e., non-friends) or chooses to play against a

non-human computer player. “Game Session” means the period of time

during which a Zynga

7

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

User of a Zynga Mobile Game is continuously playing such game, but

in no case more than twenty-four (24) hours.

4.1.6 Solely with respect to (a) users of the [*] game existing as

of the Addendum No. 2 Effective Date, Zynga shall implement the

requirements of this Section 4.1 no later than [*]; (b) new users of

the [*] game, Zynga shall implement the requirements of this Section

4.1 no later than [*]; and (c) existing Zynga Social Games that have

less than [*] monthly active users (“MAUs”) as of the Addendum No. 2

Effective Date (except as set forth below), Zynga shall use diligent

efforts to implement the requirements of this Section 4.1, but will in

no case implement such requirements later than [*]. For so long as (x)

the “[*]” and “[*]” Zynga Social Games have less than [*] MAUs, and

(y) the “[*]” and “[*]” Zynga Social Games have less than [*] MAUs,

Zynga shall not have to implement the requirements set forth in

Sections 4.1.1 and 4.1.2; provided, however, that as soon as any one

of such games has, (in the case of “[*]” or “[*]”)[*] or more MAUs, or

(in the case of “[*]” or “[*]”)[*] or more MAUs, Zynga shall implement

the requirements of this Section 4.1 for any such game within [*]

following the date in which such game met or exceeded the applicable

MAU threshold set forth in subsections (x) and (y) above.

4.1.7 FB will use commercially reasonable efforts to implement a

solution by the end of [*] (designated in the target Growth Schedule)

that [*]. If, by the end of [*] (designated in the target Growth

Schedule), FB has not implemented such a solution, the parties will

work together in good faith for a period of thirty (30) days to

mutually agree upon an alternative approach that addresses [*]. If FB

does not implement a solution as described above and the parties are

unable to agree upon an alternative approach during the thirty (30)

day period, (a) except as otherwise expressly set forth in this

Section, Zynga’s sole remedy under this Section shall be to invoke the

Escalation Process, and (b) Zynga shall be entitled to launch its own

website(s) [*] to play Zynga games, provided that such website(s) and

such games shall (i) [*]; and (ii) not use or access any other Social

Platform, the Facebook Platform, the Zynga Platform (including, for

the avoidance of doubt, Zynga’s account system(s)), or other Zynga

Properties, or utilize, incorporate, receive or contain any Facebook

User Data. If Zynga acquires a game (which game, for the avoidance of

doubt, includes any property, or game or property operating on a

Mobile Platform) that [*], such [*] may not use or access the Zynga

Platform (including, for the avoidance of doubt, Zynga’s account

system(s)), the Facebook Platform, or other Zynga Properties, or

utilize, incorporate, receive, or contain any Facebook User Data. In

the event Zynga acquires a [*], Zynga may continue to operate and

maintain the account system of such acquired [*] that existed as of

the closing date of the acquisition.

4.2

Game Friends. At such time that FB makes generally available to third

party developers a game friends API that enables developers to

associate game friends and publish such associations to the open graph

protocol (“Game Friends Protocol”) Zynga will incorporate

8

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

into the Zynga Properties and Zynga Mobile Games such Game Friends

Protocol for all Covered Zynga Games. For avoidance of doubt, users

may be game friends on Zynga Properties, yet not be Facebook friends.

4.3 Authentic FB Account. If Facebook identifies as inauthentic a FB

account, and such account is linked to a Zynga User, FB will notify

Zynga of such inauthentic FB account and Zynga may subsequently prompt

the Zynga User to either authenticate his FB account or set-up a new

FB account using the registration process set forth in Section 4.1 and

on Exhibit F.

4.4 Zynga User and Profile Pages. Zynga Users may have one or more

pages within each Covered Zynga Game that contain information and data

related to the applicable Covered Zynga Game (“Zynga User Pages”),

including one or many profile pages that contain personal information

(e.g. common name, hometown, profile picture) (“Zynga Profile Pages”).

Zynga Profile Pages shall primarily contain information and data that

is related to applicable Covered Zynga Games. All real names and

profile pictures on Zynga Profile Pages will link to such Zynga User’s

Facebook Service profile. In addition, for those Zynga Users who have

populated their Zynga Profile Page with a profile picture that was

obtained directly from FB connect, Zynga will include in the user’s

profile picture on the Zynga Profile Page the FB fav icon per the

specifications provided by FB to Zynga.

4.5 Data Ownership. As between the parties, Game Data and Zynga User

IDs associated with each Zynga User that a Facebook User provides

directly to Zynga shall be owned by Zynga. Any other data that a

Facebook User provides directly to Zynga (“Independent Data”) shall

not be subject to the data restrictions set forth in the SRR or any

other restrictions imposed by FB. If Zynga collects Game Data, User

IDs, or Independent Data, Zynga must make it clear to the Facebook

User that the collection is being carried out by Zynga and not

Facebook and make sure that the Facebook User has the opportunity to

review Zynga’s privacy policy, which will govern Zynga’s use of such

Independent Data.

4.6 Instant Personalization. Zynga may provide a personalized

experience to Facebook Users who use the Zynga Service through a

Developer Application (a “Personalized Developer Application”) in

accordance with Exhibit H. Instant Personalization will enable a

single authorization at Zynga Properties such that a Zynga User on a

Zynga Property will not get a Facebook connect authorization prompt

for a Covered Zynga Game that such Zynga User has already installed on

the Facebook Site. For the purposes of clarity, as of the Addendum No.

2 Effective Date, the parties acknowledge that Instant Personalization

is not enabled on Mobile Platforms.

4.7 Indemnity. FB shall indemnify Zynga with respect to any and all

third party claims arising on or after the Addendum No. 2 Effective

Date brought against Zynga resulting from [*], so long as such [*] was

not caused by any action or inaction on the part of Zynga.

5. User Experience.

5.1 All Covered Zynga Games (irrespective of whether the Covered

Zynga Game is offered or otherwise made available on a Zynga Property,

the Facebook Site or both) will be interoperable such that any

instantiation of a Covered Zynga Game on one property will

automatically be instantiated on the other property(ies). For the

purposes of illustration only, game play (e.g. game board layout, game

levels, game mechanics, etc.) of Taxiville on www.zynga.com, will be

substantially similar on the Facebook Site and all other Zynga

Properties so that such user will be able to simultaneously engage in

the same game play of Taxiville on the Facebook Site and Zynga

Properties.

9

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

5.2 Any Stories generated by Zynga in connection with a Covered

Zynga Game that are displayed in a FB communication channel may

contain links but any such link must be a local link that links Zynga

Users to the instantiation of the Covered Zynga Game on the site on

which such Story is read by friends of such Zynga User, irrespective

of where such Story originated (e.g. Stories in a newsfeed on FB must

link to the Covered Zynga Game on the Facebook Site and Stories in a

newsfeed on a Zynga Property must link to the Covered Zynga Game on

the Zynga Property). Any Stories generated by Zynga within a Covered

Zynga Game (e.g. on the canvas page of a Covered Zynga Game) may

contain links that link Zynga Users off of the Facebook Site;

provided, however, that such links must comply with subsections

(a)-(c) in Section 7 (Promotions).

5.3 Subject to the terms set forth in Section 2.b. of Addendum No. 1

and in Facebook’s Advertising Guidelines, advertisements generated by

the parties and appearing on the Facebook Site or the Zynga Properties

may contain links that transition users to any site; provided,

however, that advertisements containing social content must only

include links that transition a user to the site on which such

advertisement is read or viewed.

5.4 In the event that one or more of the points of interconnectivity

between the Zynga Properties and the Facebook Platform contemplated by

Sections 4.1.1, 4.1.2, 4.2, 4.4 or 5.1 above are unavailable (and such

interconnectivity is required for Zynga to obtain a user’s active

Facebook session) due to a technical error for a period of [*] and

such unavailability is not caused by any acts or omission of Zynga or

any of its Affiliates (such [*] outage, a “Facebook Outage”), as

Zynga’s sole and exclusive remedy, Zynga shall notify FB of the

Facebook Outage by sending a screenshot of the outage via email to

FB’s Designated Manager to enable FB to verify the Facebook Outage

and, beginning on the [*] and continuing only for so long as such

point of interconnectivity is unavailable due to a Facebook Outage,

Zynga shall be permitted to enable Zynga Users to log-in to a Zynga

Property without an active Facebook session. If there are [*] Facebook

Outages during a [*] period, Zynga may invoke the Escalation Process.

6. Facebook Platform Enhancements.

6.1 Within the number of days following the Addendum No. 2 Effective

Date that are specified in Exhibit D, FB will deploy each of the

platform enhancements set forth on Exhibit D. Zynga shall invoke the

Escalation Process if it reasonably believes that FB has failed to

perform its obligations under this Section 6.1.

6.2 In addition, FB will use commercially reasonable efforts to

deploy within [*] following the deployment of the last platform

enhancement set forth on Exhibit D at least [*] of the APIs and/or

features set forth on Exhibit E. Zynga may invoke the Escalation

Process if it reasonably believes that FB has failed to perform its

obligations under this Section 6.2. If Zynga refers such matter to the

Escalation Process and this does not result in the matter being

resolved by agreement between the parties, then Zynga may terminate

this Amendment No. 2 and termination shall be Zynga’s sole and

exclusive remedy for FB’s breach of this Section 6.2.

7. Promotions. During the Term, Zynga (including its Affiliates) may

promote on the Facebook Site the Zynga Properties and/or Covered Zynga

Games; provided, however, that such promotions must (a) link directly

and only to the Zynga Properties; (b) not interrupt game play or

display any modal dialogs or interstitial screens; and (c) not link to

any other Social Platforms. Without limiting the foregoing and

provided that the requirements in (a) – (c) above are met, Zynga can

(as permitted under the SRR) enable a Zynga message center that

provides Zynga level communications and information to users such as

messages, points, requests, wishlists and stats.

10

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

8. Preferred Terms.

8.1 FB will not apply or develop its general policies (including,

but not limited to, the SRR) and algorithms for the purpose of [*] on

the Facebook Platform.

8.2 Throughout the Term, FB will make available to Zynga (excluding

games on the Zynga Platform developed by third parties) [*], provided

that such requirements were imposed by FB in good faith, and provided

further that Zynga shall have thirty (30) days to comply with such

requirements (except as set forth below in the last sentence of this

Section 8.2), measured from the date on which [*] in connection

therewith. Notwithstanding the foregoing notice requirement, in no

case will FB be required to [*]. FB will not intentionally withhold

requirements with the primary purpose of avoiding its obligations

under this Section 8.2. FB shall not be in breach of this Section 8.2

in the event a [*].

8.3 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in Section

4.b.(ii)(4) of Addendum No. 1, the amount of the service fee described

in the Facebook Credits Terms that FB charges to Zynga at any given

time to redeem Facebook Credits shall be [*].

8.4 Zynga shall provide FB with notice if it reasonably believes

that FB has violated any of the provisions set forth in this Section

8, and FB will have fifteen (15) days after its receipt of such notice

to cure such breach (unless FB invokes the Escalation Process during

such time period in which case FB shall have thirty (30) days after

its receipt of such notice to cure such breach) and will not be liable

for any damages related to such breach during such period. [*]. FB

agrees that it shall not intentionally and repeatedly breach Section

8.2 with the primary purpose of avoiding its obligations under this

Addendum No. 2.

8.5 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in the SRR

(whether as of the Addendum No. 2 Effective Date or thereafter) or

this Addendum No. 2, but without limiting Zynga’s obligations under

Addendum No. 1 and subject to FB’s generally applicable policies,

procedures and payment terms related to advertisements and Sections

5.3 and 7 of this Addendum No. 2, Zynga may include sponsored game

elements (e.g. a virtual good or promotion that is sponsored by a

third party, such as a McDonald’s blimp within the game board) on the

Facebook Site, but solely in a Covered Zynga Game (unless otherwise

permitted under the SRR); provided, however, that a substantially

similar sponsored game element is already included in the

instantiation of such Covered Zynga Game available on the Zynga

Property. [*]. For the avoidance of doubt, the foregoing sentence

shall not prevent Zynga from offering advertisements as may be

permitted by and in accordance with the SRR. As used herein, “Social

Ad” means any advertising creative that uses or displays data Zynga

receives from FB concerning a user, even if a user consents to such

use.

9. Term and Termination.

9.1 Unless earlier terminated as provided elsewhere in this Addendum

No. 2, the term of this Addendum No. 2 will be for a period of five

(5) years from the Effective Date (“Term”).

9.2

Either party may terminate this Addendum No. 2 upon written notice to

the other party if the other party materially breaches any term of

this Addendum No. 2 and such party fails to cure any such breach or

violation within thirty (30) days of receipt of written notice of such

breach from the non-breaching party (such thirty (30) day period, the

“Breach Cure Period”). In addition, each party acknowledges that if

any such breach or violation is, in the other party’s reasonable

discretion, likely (a) to jeopardize the integrity or security of such

party’s platform, or such party’s user security or user privacy, or

(b) to give rise to material liability of such other party, then such

other party may, in addition to its termination remedy and prior to

completion of the Escalation Process, at its sole discretion, cease

providing the breaching or violating party with access to the Facebook

Platform or the Zynga Properties, as applicable, during the Breach

11

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Cure Period, provided that [*] in a good faith attempt to resolve

the issue that gave rise to such breach, provided, further, that if

[*], such other party may so notify the General Counsel of the

breaching or violating party via email and thereafter and immediately

cease providing access to the Facebook Platform or the Zynga

Properties, as applicable.

9.3 In the event of a termination of this Addendum No. 2 (except in

the case of a termination pursuant to Section 9.2), the parties shall

operate under the following guidelines for a period of (a) [*]

following the effective date of such termination if this Addendum No.

2 is terminated at or before [*]; or (b) [*] following the effective

date of such termination if this Addendum No. 2 is terminated any time

after [*] (“User Continuity Period”): (x) FB will provide to Zynga

continued access to the Facebook Platform; and (y) Zynga will continue

to integrate and display the Facebook Platform on the Zynga Properties

for the User Continuity Period, and each party will continue to comply

with the Agreement and this Addendum No. 2; provided, however, that in

the case of subsections (x) and (y), none of the [*] provisions of

this Addendum No. 2 shall apply following the expiration or effective

date of termination of this Addendum No. 2.

9.4 Except as specifically set forth in this Addendum No. 2

(including, for the avoidance of doubt, the Sections of this Addendum

No. 2 that survive per Section 9.5), neither party will have any

liability or obligation under this Addendum No. 2 upon any termination

in accordance with the terms of this Addendum No. 2, other than with

respect to any liabilities under this Addendum No. 2 that accrued from

events that occurred prior to termination.

9.5 The following Sections of this Addendum No. 2 will survive any

termination or expiration of the Agreement or this Addendum No. 2:

1.1, 1.3, 4.7, 9.2, 9.3, 10, 11.1 and 12.

10. Confidentiality; Publicity. Section 9 of Addendum No. 1 is

incorporated herein by reference and shall govern the confidentiality

of this Addendum No. 2. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set

forth in the Agreement or this Addendum No. 2, if either party is

required to disclose all or any part of the Agreement and/or this

Addendum No. 2 pursuant to applicable laws or regulations, then prior

to any such required disclosure, such party shall: (a) promptly notify

the other party of the obligation to disclose the Agreement and/or

this Addendum No. 2; (b) obtain confidential treatment (or the

equivalent thereof) for such disclosure; and (c) allow the other party

to participate in such protective process and provide all reasonable

cooperation in connection therewith. For a period of forty-five (45)

days following the Addendum No. 2 Effective Date, the parties will

work together to agree upon a product announcement-related joint media

event in which the parties’ CEOs will participate. If the parties are

unable to mutually agree upon such an event, the parties’ CEOs shall

meet in person to discuss the matter. Neither party shall be in breach

of this Section 10 if the parties and their respective CEOs are unable

to reach agreement on such media event; provided, however, that in

lieu of such an event, the parties will issue a joint press release

(which release shall include quotes of each party’s CEO) in the form

mutually agreed by the parties.

11. Escalation Process; Executive Business Review.

11.1 Each party will designate an employee (the “Designated

Manager”) who will liaise with the other party from time-to-time. Each

party may change its Designated Manager(s) from time-to-time and will

inform the other party of such a change. The initial Designated

Managers will be:

12

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Zynga Designated Manager

Facebook Designated Manager

Name: [*] Name: [*]

Title: [*] Title: [*]

Email: [*] Email: [*]

If a dispute, claim, question or difference between the parties (a

“Dispute”) arises regarding this Addendum No.2, the Designated

Managers will consult and negotiate for at least [*] to resolve such

Dispute. If the Designated Managers are unable to resolve the Dispute,

the matter will be escalated to the following senior executives, for

resolution for at least another [*]. Each party may change its

Designated Senior Executive(s) from time-to-time:

Zynga Senior Executive

Facebook Senior Executive

Name: [*] Name: [*]

Title: [*] Title: [*]

Email: [*] Email: [*]

cc: [*] cc: [*]

11.2 During the Term, the CEOs of each party shall meet in person no

less frequently than every [*] in order to discuss and review the

health of the parties’ relationship.

12.

General. This Addendum No. 2 supersedes any other prior or collateral

agreements, whether oral or written, with respect to the subject

matter of this Addendum No. 2. This Addendum No. 2 (including the SRR,

Addendum No. 1 and the Exhibits attached to each) sets forth the

entire understanding and agreement between the parties with respect to

the subject matter of this Addendum No. 2. This Addendum No. 2 may be

amended only in a writing signed by both parties. Except for notice to

the other party for a breach of this Addendum No. 2 or a Change of

Control (unless expressly indicated otherwise in this Addendum No. 2),

any other written notice required to be delivered pursuant to this

Addendum No. 2 shall be permitted to be delivered via email, provided

that any such email notice is sent to the other party’s Designated

Manager, with a copy sent to the Designated Senior Executive and their

respective cc’s. Any notice to a party for a breach of this Addendum

No. 2 or a Change of Control must be delivered in writing via

certified mail, FedEx or other delivery service with proof of

delivery, and shall be delivered to the address set forth on the

signature page of this Addendum No. 2. This Addendum No. 2 shall be

construed as if jointly drafted by the parties. The parties are

entering this Addendum No. 2 as independent contractors, and this

Addendum No. 2 will not be construed to create a partnership, joint

venture or employment relationship between them. This Addendum No. 2

will not be effective unless and until signed by both parties. Neither

party may assign this Addendum No. 2 or its rights or obligations

hereunder without the other party’s prior written consent, except in

connection with a Change of Control where the assignee agrees to be

bound by the terms of this Addendum No. 2. Notwithstanding the

preceding sentence, solely in the event of a Change of Control [*],

(a) the party subject to such Change of Control (“Acquired Party”)

shall provide the other party (“Non-Acquired Party”) with reasonable

advance written notice of the closing of any such Change of Control,

which advance notice shall in no case be less

13

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

than fifteen (15) days in advance of such closing, and (b) the

Non-Acquired Party shall have the right to terminate this Addendum No.

2 upon written notice to the other party within thirty (30) days, or

some other period of time mutually agreed in writing by the parties,

following the Non-Acquired Party’s receipt of such notice. In no case

may Zynga transfer or assign any Facebook User Data obtained under the

Agreement or this Addendum No. 2 to any third party, except in

connection with a Change of Control as permitted by the SRR; provided,

however, that in the event of a Change of Control of Zynga [*], (a)

that results in Zynga remaining a separate legal entity following the

closing of such transaction, Zynga shall ensure that [*], or (b) that

results in Zynga not remaining a separate legal entity following the

closing of the transaction, Zynga shall ensure that [*], in each case

(i) without FB’s prior written consent; but (ii) provided that in no

case may [*] (notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in

the Agreement) [*]. Zynga shall not, at any time following any Change

of Control or assignment (permitted or otherwise) of this Addendum No.

2 or its rights or obligations hereunder, without FB’s prior written

consent: (a) intentionally stifle or block growth of MUUs or (b)

perform any other action or fail to take an action that directly

results in a decrease of MUUs. Subject to the foregoing limitation on

assignment, this Addendum No. 2 will be binding upon, enforceable by

and inure to the benefit of the parties and each of their successors

and permitted assigns.

14

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Addendum No. 2 has been duly executed by the

parties as of the Addendum No. 2 Effective Date.

FACEBOOK, INC.

ZYNGA INC.

BY: [*]

BY: [*]

NAME: [*]

NAME: [*]

TITLE: [*]

TITLE: [*]

DATE: [*]

DATE: [*]

FACEBOOK IRELAND LIMITED

BY: [*]

NAME: [*]

TITLE: [*]

DATE: [*]

Address for written notice of breach:

Facebook, Inc.

1601 S. California Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Attn: General Counsel

Zynga Inc.

444 De Haro Street, Suite 132

San Francisco, CA 94107

Attn: General Counsel

15

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit A

Definitions

“Acquired Zynga Mobile Game” means a Social Game offered or otherwise

made available on a Mobile Platform that Zynga acquires from a third

party (whether by merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition or

otherwise) that operates only on the Facebook Platform or that

operates on both the Facebook Platform and any other Social

Platform(s).

“Affiliates” has the meaning set forth in Addendum No. 1.

“API(s)” means application programming interface(s).

“Change of Control” means a third party acquires, directly or

indirectly, through merger, stock purchase, or otherwise: (i)

beneficial ownership of more than fifty percent (50%) of the voting

power of the issued and outstanding shares of a party, (ii) the

ability to nominate a majority of a party’s board of directors, or

(iii) all or substantially all of a party’s assets.

“Covered Zynga Game” means any Social Games or Zynga Mobile Games now

existing or later developed, offered or provided by Zynga or any of

its Affiliates, either directly or indirectly through a third party

(including, without limitation, as part of a relationship or

experience that is substantially branded or co-branded with any of

your trademarks, logos or other branding elements or those of any of

your Affiliates) that [*].

“Escalation Process” means the dispute resolution process set forth in

Section 11.

“Facebook Game” means any game owned or developed by or on behalf of

FB or any of its Affiliates that (a) has game play as its primary

purpose; and (b) has a user account (i.e., a user is prompted to

log-in or otherwise enter identifying information, including but not

limited to, username, email address, password, demographic

information, etc.), generates Stories to be shared with Facebook

Users, or maintains a dependency on interactions and/or collaborations

with other Facebook Users. In the event that FB or any of its

Affiliates acquires a company that owns or offers games, then FB shall

use commercially reasonable efforts to cease the offering or otherwise

making available such game at the end of ninety (90) days following

the closing of such acquisition. For the avoidance of doubt, (y) an

application that merely contains game mechanics (e.g. leader boards,

incentives, points, etc.) will not be considered a Facebook Game; and

(z) “Facebook Games” shall not include FB’s chess game or other games

or applications that have the primary purpose of demonstrating to FB

developers how to use the Facebook Platform.

“Facebook Platform” means Facebook’s APIs, tools and services that

enable others to retrieve data, information and content from FB and

transmit data, information and content to FB.

16

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

“Facebook Service” means the features and services made available

through (a) the Facebook Site; (b) the Facebook Platform; and (c)

other media, software (such as toolbar), devices or networks now

existing or later developed.

“Facebook Site” means www.facebook.com and any other FB branded or

co-branded websites, including, without limitation, sub-domains,

international versions, widgets, and versions made available through

applications and mobile versions.

“Facebook User” means a human user of the Facebook Service.

“Facebook User Data” means: (a) any data, content, code or other

materials received by Zynga from FB through the Facebook Platform in

connection with this Addendum No. 2; and (b) any information that

Zynga would not have if Zynga did not access such data, content, code

or other materials through the Facebook Platform. “Facebook User Data”

does not include Game Data or Independent Data.

“Game Data” means any game-derived data for a Zynga User including,

but not limited to, such user’s experience points, users’ game-related

interactions with other users, any Zynga virtual goods purchased by

such user, and the game level achieved by such user.

“Independent Data” has the meaning set forth in Section 4.5.

“Instant Personalization” means the pilot Facebook Service program

that allows certain Facebook Platform developers to access, use, and

display the data defined as “General Information” in the FB Privacy

Policy to personalize a Facebook User’s experience on such developer’s

website or service as soon as the Facebook User arrives to the website

or service.

“Mobile Acquired User” means a Facebook User of an Acquired Zynga

Mobile Game that has granted permission (implicitly or explicitly) for

such Acquired Zynga Mobile Game to access their basic information, but

that has never granted such permission for any other Covered Zynga

Game.

“Mobile MUUs” means the number of de-duplicated monthly unique users

that are playing at least one Covered Zynga Game that is a Zynga

Mobile Game.

“Mobile Platform” means a mobile platform, including but not limited

to, Symbian, Brew, Android, iOS, Windows Phone and RIM.

“MUU” means de-duplicated monthly unique users across all Covered Zynga Games.

“Social Game Company” means a third party developer or provider of

Social Games that is primarily in the business of developing,

distributing and/or publishing Social Games.

“Social Game” means a game that [*]. For the purposes of clarity,

Social Game shall not include “solo games” that do not have user

accounts and do not allow users to connect with friends as described

in subsection (b) above.

“Social Platform” means [*]. As of the Addendum No. 2 Effective Date,

Social Platforms include (but are not limited to) the following

companies and their acquirers or successors: [*]. For the avoidance of

17

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

doubt, nothing herein shall prohibit Zynga from sending communications

to Zynga Users via electronic mail or SMS or providing an email- or

SMS-based game that works across email providers (e.g. Gmail, Yahoo,

Hotmail). “Social Platform” shall not include a platform that is used

primarily to provide customer support to Zynga Users or maintain user

forums in which Zynga Users communicate directly with one another

primarily to discuss support issues related to the Zynga Properties or

Zynga games.

“Story” means a story, status update, event, comment, rating, review,

blog post, photo, video, or other information shared by or generated

about a user for communication with other users.

“Substantially Similar Game” means a Social Game offered by Zynga that

has a substantially similar theme as a Covered Zynga Game or an

Acquired Covered Zynga Game (i.e. Cabville and Taxiville would be

substantially similar games, but Taxiville and Yachtville would not

be). For purposes of this definition, “theme” shall mean the

environment or objectives of the Social Game.

“Zynga ID” means an identification assigned by Zynga to any Zynga User

who sets up an account with Zynga.

“Zynga Mobile Game” means a Social Game that Zynga offers or otherwise

makes available on a Mobile Platform.

“Zynga Platform” has the meaning set forth in Section 3.1.

“Zynga Property” means any sites and applications (except as expressly

set forth below), now existing or later developed, that are owned or

operated by Zynga or any of its Affiliates, either directly or

indirectly through a third party (including, without limitation, as

part of a relationship or experience that is substantially branded or

co-branded with any of your trademarks, logos or other branding

elements or those of any of your Affiliates), including but not

limited to, www.zynga.com and any other Zynga branded or co-branded

websites, including, without limitation, sub-domains, international

versions, versions developed for other form factors and for Mobile

Platforms (excluding Zynga’s activities [*] as set forth in Section

3.6.1). Zynga Property does not include (a) non-Covered Zynga Games

that Zynga offers or otherwise makes available (as permitted under

this Addendum No. 2) through iFrames, embedded java script, or API

calls on a page on third party web sites (including but not limited to

other Social Platforms) that are not owned or operated by Zynga or any

of its Affiliates, either directly or indirectly through a third party

and where the user navigated domain is not a Zynga domain, or (b) Solo

Mobile Games.

“Zynga User” means a human user of a Covered Zynga Game or a Zynga Property.

18

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit B1

Web Target Growth Schedule

All MUU numbers in mm (millions)

Starting MUU for Web = [*]

Y2 Ending MUU = [*]

Y5 Ending MUU = [*]

[*] [*] [*]

Quarterly Growth Rate (Y0 to Y2): [*] [*] [*]

Quarterly Growth Rate (Y3 to Y5): [*] [*] [*]

(calendar quarters) [*] [*] [*]

[*] [*] [*]

Y1: 2011 Q1 [*] [*] [*]

Q2 [*] [*] [*]

Q3 [*] [*] [*]

Q4 [*] [*] [*]

Y2: 2012 Q1 [*] [*] [*]

Q2 [*] [*] [*]

Q3 [*] [*] [*]

Q4 [*] [*] [*]

Y3: 2013 Q1 [*] [*] [*]

Q2 [*] [*] [*]

Q3 [*] [*] [*]

Q4 [*] [*] [*]

Y4: 2014 Q1 [*] [*] [*]

Q2 [*] [*] [*]

Q3 [*] [*] [*]

Q4 [*] [*] [*]

Y5: 2015 Q1 [*] [*] [*]

Q2 [*] [*] [*]

Q3 [*] [*] [*]

Q4 [*] [*] [*]

19

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit B2

Mobile Target Growth Schedule

Q4Y2 (2012) Ending Mobile MUU: [*]

20

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit C

[Intentionally left blank]

21

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit D

Product Enhancements

1. Within sixty (60) days following the Addendum No. 2 Effective Date,

FB will create a type of discovery Story that is generated based on a

Facebook User’s usage of a game or application. Such Story will be

generated at least one (1) time if and when a Facebook User has (a)

within a calendar year, logged more than 50 hours of playing time of a

game or application; or (b) played a game or application for more than

40 days. Such Stories will also appear to Facebook Users’ non-gamer

friends. Facebook may replace this product enhancement at any time

with an alternative solution that drives more game or application

installs or re-activation of inactive users. If Zynga reasonably

believes that such alternative solution is not driving more game or

application installs or re-activation of inactive users, Zynga shall

provide FB with notice and FB shall have forty-five (45) days to

remedy such problem.

2. Within forty-five (45) days following the Addendum No. 2 Effective

Date, FB will surface Stories in the recent stories feed related to

Covered Zynga Games that are generated by Facebook Users to such

Facebook User’s friends that have played such Covered Zynga Game at

least once in the sixty (60) days immediately preceding the generation

of such Story. FB will continue to surface such Stories for a period

that is the greater of: (x) ninety (90) days following the first day

that this enhancement is made available, or (y) until FB makes a

change to and/or discontinues such Stories.

3. Within ninety (90) days following the Addendum No. 2 Effective

Date, FB will provide API access for sending requests that does not

require FB confirmation dialogs. FB must approve all flows which use

such APIs and such APIs will be subject to continued quality control

reviews (including generally applied algorithmic-based limitations) to

ensure good user experience.

22

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit E

Facebook Platform Enhancements

[*]

23

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit F

Registration Flow

•

Facebook will enable a registration API which allows Zynga Users to

create a new FB account on the Zynga Properties.

•

FB will provide Zynga with the data fields necessary to create a new

FB account (“Data Fields”) (e.g., “First Name”, “Last Name”, “Email

Address”, “Password”, “Gender”, “Date of Birth”). Data Fields may be

changed by FB from time-to-time. Promptly following receipt of notice

from FB, Zynga will implement and update the Data Fields in the

registration flow.

•

FB will provide Zynga with the security information fields necessary

to create a new FB account (“Security Information Fields”) (e.g., URL

referrer that the user had when they hit the registration page, the IP

address of the user, the length of time the user spent filling out a

registration form, the facebook.com cookies present on the user’s

machine, the “User Agent” of the user’s browser). Security Information

may be changed by FB from time-to-time. Promptly following receipt of

notice from FB, Zynga will implement and update the Security

Information Fields that must be passed to Facebook.

•

Zynga will store and use the Data Fields and Security Information

Fields for the purpose of providing users with the Registration Flow.

•

Zynga will pass to FB all information Zynga collects using the

then-current Data Fields and Security Information Fields designated by

FB.

•

Prior to linking a Facebook User’s Zynga account to their FB account,

Zynga will notify and obtain clear, conspicuous and express consent

from such Facebook User. Zynga will be solely responsible for

obtaining such consent from such Facebook Users.

•

If a user’s attempted registration is deemed by FB to be invalid or an

error has occurred, the registration API will generate an error

message (e.g., if a user enters an email address that has already been

used to create an existing FB account, then FB will provide a notice

that an account for such email address already exists).

•

Zynga will include in the Registration Flow any and all legal,

privacy, security and/or regulatory-related language (including links

to web applications or web pages) that FB provides to Zynga from

time-to-time (e.g. terms of use, privacy policy) and Zynga will

promptly implement any FB-provided changes to such language, the Data

Fields or Security Information.

•

Zynga will submit the initial Registration Flow to FB’s Designated

Manager for review and approval of FB Elements prior to making it

available to users. As used herein, “FB Elements” includes but is not

limited to, Data Fields and Security Information Fields, messaging to

users, FB assets and legal, regulatory, security and/or privacy

language and other related requirements. If FB does not respond within

3 business days following FB’s receipt of such Registration Flow with

a detailed summary of unapproved elements of the Registration Flow,

then Zynga may, as its sole remedy, invoke the Escalation Process.

•

Zynga may make modifications to those portions of the Registration

Flow that do not impact the FB Elements. Notwithstanding the

foregoing, if Zynga makes any modifications that have a substantial

impact on the Registration Flow, Zynga will re-submit such modified

Registration Flow to FB’s Designated Manager for review and approval

prior to making the modified Registration Flow available to users. If

FB does not respond within 3 days with a detailed summary of the

unapproved elements of the Registration Flow, then Zynga may, as its

sole remedy, invoke the Escalation Process.

24

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit G

Zynga Platform

(1) All games on the Zynga Platform developed by third parties must be

registered for the Facebook API and have a unique application

identifier that is different from any application ID used by Zynga or

any Zynga games.

(2) All games on the Zynga Platform must make all API requests related

to login, identity, friends and game friends (“Core Social APIs”)

directly and solely to FB. Notwithstanding the preceding sentence,

Zynga may develop the Facebook Zynga SDK. As used herein, “Facebook

Zynga SDK” means a software development kit that Zynga develops for

distribution on the Facebook Site in accordance with all the SDK

Requirements solely (1) to facilitate the development of games on the

Zynga Platform that use the Core Social APIs and (2) for the purpose

of caching, instrumentation, graceful degradation, performance,

security, logging, infrastructure or statistics related solely to the

Core Social APIs. Zynga hereby grants FB all rights necessary to use,

copy, modify, sublicense and distribute on the Facebook Site the

Facebook Zynga SDK and Documentation. “SDK Requirements” means the

Facebook Zynga SDK (a) [*]: (i) API methods, (ii) signatures (i.e. the

same inputs/outputs for all method calls), (iii) API names, (iv)

functionality and (v) semantics, as the Core Social APIs; (b) shall

remain current and reflect any changes, updates, modifications, etc.

that FB makes to the Core Social APIs from time-to-time; (c) must

comply with the SRR; (d) include accompanying documentation

(“Documentation”); and (e) may include Zynga-developed API methods

related to game friends (“Zynga Game Friends Equivalents”) only until

FB makes available the Game Friends Protocol, at which time Zynga

shall remove the Zynga Game Friends Equivalents from the Facebook

Zynga SDK and incorporate the Game Friends Protocol per FB’s

requirements. As between the parties, Facebook retains the sole right

to distribute the Facebook Zynga SDK to third parties, and Facebook

will provide a summary description of the Facebook Zynga SDK in the

developer section of the Facebook Site with a download link to the

developer portion of a Zynga Property for the Documentation. The Zynga

Platform may make calls to Core Social APIs on behalf of games,

provided that the Zynga API provides only substantially different

functionality than the Core Social APIs and does not combine any such

functionality(ies) to serve as a replacement for any of the Core

Social APIs (e.g., the Zynga API may provide a leaderboard API method

that retrieves the top 10 scores of user’s friends such that the Zynga

Platform could call getFriends in order to determine which users to

rank).

(3) To the extent that games on the Zynga Platform integrate with FB

communication channels, such integration must happen through the

standard Facebook Platform APIs for the application. For the avoidance

of doubt, Zynga cannot publish activity about a third party game to FB

via Zynga’s application identifier; such activity must be published

directly via the application identifier of such third party game.

(4) To the extent that games on the Zynga Platform generate Stories,

such Stories shall be subject to the requirements set forth in Section

5.2 of this Addendum No. 2.

25

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Exhibit H

Instant Personalization

1. Availability and Access to Instant Personalization. If Zynga

desires to make Instant Personalization available on the Zynga

Properties, Zynga will consult with FB and FB will assist Zynga in

developing an Instant Personalization experience on the Zynga

Properties.

2. Use of Facebook User Data for Instant Personalization. If Zynga

makes the Instant Personalization service available, then when a

Facebook User (or a Facebook User’s friends or other category of user

as approved in writing by FB) visits the Zynga Properties, so long as

such Facebook User has not exercised an Opt-Out (as defined in Section

4.5.3.6 below) and subject to the SRR and the Facebook Platform

Policies, Zynga may use the data defined as “General Information” in

the Facebook Privacy Policy to improve the user’s experience on the

Zynga Properties through Instant Personalization. As of the Addendum

No. 2 Effective Date, General Information includes a Facebook User’s

and the Facebook User’s friends’ names, profile pictures, gender, user

ID’s, connections and publicly viewable Facebook User Data. In

addition, Instant Personalization will provide a session key for every

user that is substantially equivalent to a session key obtained on FB

canvas for an installed user. For the avoidance of doubt and

notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in the Agreement or

this Addendum No. 2, Zynga’s ability to use Facebook User Data as part

of a Personalized Developer Application is subject to the generally

applicable requirements and restrictions specified in the SRR and the

Facebook Platform Policies.

3. Requirements of Use of Instant Personalization Product. Zynga’s

access to and use of the Instant Personalization product is subject to

the following requirements:

3.1 FB launching the Instant Personalization service in a particular

territory before Instant Personalization can be used by Zynga in that

specific territory.

3.2 FB’s written approval of each Personalized Developer Application

prior to the launch of such Personalized Developer Application. Zynga

must launch such Personalization Developer Application within a

reasonable time period after receiving the written approval from FB.

3.3 Zynga will specify to FB in writing (which may be provided by

email) the data Zynga will access in providing such Personalized

Developer Applications and an explanation of how Zynga will use such

data.

3.4 With respect to every Facebook User for whom Zynga receives

Facebook User Data who has not formally connected, Zynga agrees to

display, with the frequency specified by FB, the dialog specified or

approved by FB in writing (for example, the “blue bar”), which dialog

gives such user the opportunity to opt out of Zynga’s use of such

Facebook User Data. If such Facebook User opts out in such dialog,

Zynga will delete that Facebook User Data immediately.

3.5

For as long as Zynga has Personalized Developer Applications, Zynga

will also provide an easy and prominent method for (a) Facebook Users

to opt out of Zynga’s use of their Facebook User Data and (b) Facebook

Users to request the deletion of all information Zynga received from

FB about such Facebook Users. In addition, Zynga will provide an email

address to FB, which may be provided to Facebook Users, so that FB may

enable any Facebook User who

26

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

has never visited Zynga’s Personalized Developer Applications to

request that Zynga delete all information Zynga received from FB about

such Facebook User. Zynga agrees to comply with all such requests as

promptly as possible, but in any case within twenty-four (24) hours of

receiving such request.

3.6 If a Facebook User at any time opts out of: (a) Instant

Personalization for the Zynga Properties; (b) Instant Personalization

in general; and/or (c) the Facebook Platform in general (any such

action, an “Opt-Out”), Zynga will discontinue use of the Facebook User

Data of such Facebook User in connection with Instant Personalization

as soon as the Facebook User exercises such Opt-Out.

3.7 Zynga is fully responsible for Facebook User Data in Zynga’s

possession or control. As such, Zynga will deploy administrative,

technical and physical safeguards that prevent the unauthorized

access, processing, use or disclosure of Facebook User Data. Zynga

promptly will notify FB of any unauthorized access, processing, use or

disclosure of Facebook User Data and will cooperate with FB to address

any problems or concerns resulting from such unauthorized access. If

FB requests to review Zynga’s security program, Zynga will grant FB

full and complete access and will cooperate with FB to address any

security concerns.

27

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

Annex 1

Statement of Rights and Responsibilities

This agreement was written in English (US). To the extent any

translated version of this agreement conflicts with the English

version, the English version controls. Please note that Section 16

contains certain changes to the general terms for users outside the

United States.

Date of Last Revision: October 4, 2010.

Statement of Rights and Responsibilities

This Statement of Rights and Responsibilities (“Statement”) derives

from the Facebook Principles, and governs our relationship with users

and others who interact with Facebook. By using or accessing Facebook,

you agree to this Statement.

1. Privacy

Your privacy is very important to us. We designed our Privacy Policy

to make important disclosures about how you can use Facebook to share

with others and how we collect and can use your content and

information. We encourage you to read the Privacy Policy, and to use

it to help make informed decisions.

2. Sharing Your Content and Information

You own all of the content and information you post on Facebook, and

you can control how it is shared through your privacy and application

settings. In addition:

1. For content that is covered by intellectual property rights, like

photos and videos (“IP content”), you specifically give us the

following permission, subject to your privacy and application

settings: you grant us a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable,

royalty-free, worldwide license to use any IP content that you post on

or in connection with Facebook (“IP License”). This IP License ends

when you delete your IP content or your account unless your content

has been shared with others, and they have not deleted it.

2. When you delete IP content, it is deleted in a manner similar to

emptying the recycle bin on a computer. However, you understand that

removed content may persist in backup copies for a reasonable period

of time (but will not be available to others).

3. When you use an application, your content and information is

shared with the application. We require applications to respect your

privacy, and your agreement with that application will control how the

application can use, store, and transfer that content and information.

(To learn more about Platform, read our Privacy Policy and Platform

Page.)

4. When you publish content or information using the “everyone”

setting, it means that you are allowing everyone, including people off

of Facebook, to access and use that information, and to associate it

with you (i.e., your name and profile picture).

28

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

5. We always appreciate your feedback or other suggestions about

Facebook, but you understand that we may use them without any

obligation to compensate you for them (just as you have no obligation

to offer them).

3. Safety

We do our best to keep Facebook safe, but we cannot guarantee it. We

need your help to do that, which includes the following commitments:

1. You will not send or otherwise post unauthorized commercial

communications (such as spam) on Facebook.

2. You will not collect users’ content or information, or otherwise

access Facebook, using automated means (such as harvesting bots,

robots, spiders, or scrapers) without our permission.

3. You will not engage in unlawful multi-level marketing, such as a

pyramid scheme, on Facebook.

4. You will not upload viruses or other malicious code.

5. You will not solicit login information or access an account

belonging to someone else.

6. You will not bully, intimidate, or harass any user.

7. You will not post content that: is hateful, threatening, or

pornographic; incites violence; or contains nudity or graphic or

gratuitous violence.

8. You will not develop or operate a third-party application

containing alcohol-related or other mature content (including

advertisements) without appropriate age-based restrictions.

9. You will not offer any contest, giveaway, or sweepstakes

(“promotion”) on Facebook without our prior written consent. If we

consent, you take full responsibility for the promotion, and will

follow our Promotions Guidelines and all applicable laws.

10. You will not use Facebook to do anything unlawful, misleading,

malicious, or discriminatory.

11. You will not do anything that could disable, overburden, or

impair the proper working of Facebook, such as a denial of service

attack.

12. You will not facilitate or encourage any violations of this Statement.

4. Registration and Account Security

Facebook users provide their real names and information, and we need

your help to keep it that way. Here are some commitments you make to

us relating to registering and maintaining the security of your

account:

1. You will not provide any false personal information on Facebook,

or create an account for anyone other than yourself without

permission.

2. You will not create more than one personal profile.

3. If we disable your account, you will not create another one

without our permission.

4. You will not use your personal profile for your own commercial

gain (such as selling your status update to an advertiser).

5. You will not use Facebook if you are under 13.

6. You will not use Facebook if you are a convicted sex offender.

7. You will keep your contact information accurate and up-to-date.

8. You will not share your password, (or in the case of developers,

your secret key), let anyone else access your account, or do anything

else that might jeopardize the security of your account.

29

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

9. You will not transfer your account (including any page or

application you administer) to anyone without first getting our

written permission.

10. If you select a username for your account we reserve the right

to remove or reclaim it if we believe appropriate (such as when a

trademark owner complains about a username that does not closely

relate to a user’s actual name).

5. Protecting Other People’s Rights

We respect other people’s rights, and expect you to do the same.

1. You will not post content or take any action on Facebook that

infringes or violates someone else’s rights or otherwise violates the

law.

2. We can remove any content or information you post on Facebook if

we believe that it violates this Statement.

3. We will provide you with tools to help you protect your

intellectual property rights. To learn more, visit our How to Report

Claims of Intellectual Property Infringement page.

4. If we remove your content for infringing someone else’s

copyright, and you believe we removed it by mistake, we will provide

you with an opportunity to appeal.

5. If you repeatedly infringe other people’s intellectual property

rights, we will disable your account when appropriate.

6. You will not use our copyrights or trademarks (including

Facebook, the Facebook and F Logos, FB, Face, Poke, Wall and 32665),

or any confusingly similar marks, without our written permission.

7. If you collect information from users, you will: obtain their

consent, make it clear you (and not Facebook) are the one collecting

their information, and post a privacy policy explaining what

information you collect and how you will use it.

8. You will not post anyone’s identification documents or sensitive

financial information on Facebook.

9. You will not tag users or send email invitations to non-users

without their consent.

6. Mobile

1. We currently provide our mobile services for free, but please be

aware that your carrier’s normal rates and fees, such as text

messaging fees, will still apply.

2. In the event you change or deactivate your mobile telephone

number, you will update your account information on Facebook within 48

hours to ensure that your messages are not sent to the person who

acquires your old number.

3. You provide all rights necessary to enable users to sync

(including through an application) their contact lists with any basic

information and contact information that is visible to them on

Facebook, as well as your name and profile picture.

7. Payments

If you make a payment on Facebook or use Facebook Credits, you agree

to our Payments Terms.

8. Special Provisions Applicable to Share Links

If you include our Share Link button on your website, the following

additional terms apply to you:

1. We give you permission to use Facebook’s Share Link button so

that users can post links or content from your website on Facebook.

2. You give us permission to use and allow others to use such links

and content on Facebook.

30

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

3. You will not place a Share Link button on any page containing

content that would violate this Statement if posted on Facebook.

9. Special Provisions Applicable to Developers/Operators of

Applications and Websites

If you are a developer or operator of a Platform application or

website, the following additional terms apply to you:

1. You are responsible for your application and its content and all

uses you make of Platform. This includes ensuring your application or

use of Platform meets our Facebook Platform Policies and our

Advertising Guidelines.

2. Your access to and use of data you receive from Facebook, will be

limited as follows:

1. You will only request data you need to operate your application.

2. You will have a privacy policy that tells users what user data

you are going to use and how you will use, display, share, or transfer

that data and you will include your privacy policy URL in the

Developer Application.

3. You will not use, display, share, or transfer a user’s data in a

manner inconsistent with your privacy policy.

4. You will delete all data you receive from us concerning a user if

the user asks you to do so, and will provide a mechanism for users to

make such a request.

5. You will not include data you receive from us concerning a user

in any advertising creative.

6. You will not directly or indirectly transfer any data you receive

from us to (or use such data in connection with) any ad network, ad

exchange, data broker, or other advertising related toolset, even if a

user consents to that transfer or use.

7. You will not sell user data. If you are acquired by or merge with

a third party, you can continue to use user data within your

application, but you cannot transfer user data outside of your

application.

8. We can require you to delete user data if you use it in a way

that we determine is inconsistent with users’ expectations.

9. We can limit your access to data.

10. You will comply with all other restrictions contained in our

Facebook Platform Policies.

3. You will not give us information that you independently collect

from a user or a user’s content without that user’s consent.

4. You will make it easy for users to remove or disconnect from your

application.

5. You will make it easy for users to contact you. We can also share

your email address with users and others claiming that you have

infringed or otherwise violated their rights.

6. You will provide customer support for your application.

7. You will not show third party ads or web search boxes on Facebook.

8. We give you all rights necessary to use the code, APIs, data, and

tools you receive from us.

9. You will not sell, transfer, or sublicense our code, APIs, or

tools to anyone.

10. You will not misrepresent your relationship with Facebook to others.

11. You may use the logos we make available to developers or issue a

press release or other public statement so long as you follow our

Facebook Platform Policies.

12. We can issue a press release describing our relationship with you.

13. You will comply with all applicable laws. In particular you will

(if applicable):

31

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

1. have a policy for removing infringing content and terminating

repeat infringers that complies with the Digital Millennium Copyright

Act.

2. comply with the Video Privacy Protection Act (“VPPA”), and obtain

any opt-in consent necessary from users so that user data subject to

the VPPA may be shared on Facebook. You represent that any disclosure

to us will not be incidental to the ordinary course of your business.

14. We do not guarantee that Platform will always be free.

15. You give us all rights necessary to enable your application to

work with Facebook, including the right to incorporate content and

information you provide to us into streams, profiles, and user action

stories.

16. You give us the right to link to or frame your application, and

place content, including ads, around your application.

17. We can analyze your application, content, and data for any

purpose, including commercial (such as for targeting the delivery of

advertisements and indexing content for search).

18. To ensure your application is safe for users, we can audit it.

19. We can create applications that offer similar features and

services to, or otherwise compete with, your application.

10. About Advertisements and Other Commercial Content Served or

Enhanced by Facebook

Our goal is to deliver ads that are not only valuable to advertisers,

but also valuable to you. In order to do that, you agree to the

following:

1. You can use your privacy settings to limit how your name and

profile picture may be associated with commercial, sponsored, or

related content (such as a brand you like) served or enhanced by us.

You give us permission to use your name and profile picture in

connection with that content, subject to the limits you place.

2. We do not give your content or information to advertisers without

your consent.

3. You understand that we may not always identify paid services and

communications as such.

11. Special Provisions Applicable to Advertisers

You can target your specific audience by buying ads on Facebook or our

publisher network. The following additional terms apply to you if you

place an order through our online advertising portal (“Order”):

1. When you place an Order, you will tell us the type of advertising

you want to buy, the amount you want to spend, and your bid. If we

accept your Order, we will deliver your ads as inventory becomes

available. When serving your ad, we do our best to deliver the ads to

the audience you specify, although we cannot guarantee in every

instance that your ad will reach its intended target.

2. In instances where we believe doing so will enhance the

effectiveness of your advertising campaign, we may broaden the

targeting criteria you specify.

3. You will pay for your Orders in accordance with our Payments

Terms. The amount you owe will be calculated based on our tracking

mechanisms.

4. Your ads will comply with our Advertising Guidelines.

5. We will determine the size, placement, and positioning of your ads.

6. We do not guarantee the activity that your ads will receive, such

as the number of clicks you will get.

32

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

7. We cannot control how people interact with your ads, and are not

responsible for click fraud or other improper actions that affect the

cost of running ads. We do, however, have systems to detect and filter

certain suspicious activity, learn more here.

8. You can cancel your Order at any time through our online portal,

but it may take up to 24 hours before the ad stops running. You are

responsible for paying for those ads.

9. Our license to run your ad will end when we have completed your

Order. You understand, however, that if users have interacted with

your ad, your ad may remain until the users delete it.

10. We can use your ads and related content and information for

marketing or promotional purposes.

11. You will not issue any press release or make public statements

about your relationship with Facebook without written permission.

12. We may reject or remove any ad for any reason.

13. If you are placing ads on someone else’s behalf, we need to make

sure you have permission to place those ads, including the following:

1. You warrant that you have the legal authority to bind the

advertiser to this Statement.

2. You agree that if the advertiser you represent violates this

Statement, we may hold you responsible for that violation.

12. Special Provisions Applicable to Pages

If you create or administer a Page on Facebook, you agree to our Pages Terms.

13. Amendments

1. We can change this Statement if we provide you notice (by posting

the change on the Facebook Site Governance Page) and an opportunity to

comment. To get notice of any future changes to this Statement, visit

our Facebook Site Governance Page and become a fan.

2. For changes to sections 7, 8, 9, and 11 (sections relating to

payments, application developers, website operators, and advertisers),

we will give you a minimum of three days notice. For all other changes

we will give you a minimum of seven days notice. All such comments

must be made on the Facebook Site Governance Page.

3. If more than 7,000 users comment on the proposed change, we will

also give you the opportunity to participate in a vote in which you

will be provided alternatives. The vote shall be binding on us if more

than 30% of all active registered users as of the date of the notice

vote.

4. We can make changes for legal or administrative reasons, or to

correct an inaccurate statement, upon notice without opportunity to

comment.

14. Termination

If you violate the letter or spirit of this Statement, or otherwise

create risk or possible legal exposure for us, we can stop providing

all or part of Facebook to you. We will notify you by email or at the

next time you attempt to access your account. You may also delete your

account or disable your application at any time. In all such cases,

this Statement shall terminate, but the following provisions will

still apply: 2.2, 2.4, 3-5, 8.2, 9.1-9.3, 9.9, 9.10, 9.13, 9.15, 9.18,

10.3, 11.2, 11.5, 11.6, 11.9, 11.12, 11.13, and 14-18.

15. Disputes

1.

You will resolve any claim, cause of action or dispute (“claim”) you

have with us arising out of or relating to this Statement or Facebook

exclusively in a state or federal court

33

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

located in Santa Clara County. The laws of the State of California

will govern this Statement, as well as any claim that might arise

between you and us, without regard to conflict of law provisions. You

agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts located in

Santa Clara County, California for the purpose of litigating all such

claims.

2. If anyone brings a claim against us related to your actions,

content or information on Facebook, you will indemnify and hold us

harmless from and against all damages, losses, and expenses of any

kind (including reasonable legal fees and costs) related to such

claim.

3. WE TRY TO KEEP FACEBOOK UP, BUG-FREE, AND SAFE, BUT YOU USE IT AT

YOUR OWN RISK. WE ARE PROVIDING FACEBOOK “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY EXPRESS

OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED

WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND

NON-INFRINGEMENT. WE DO NOT GUARANTEE THAT FACEBOOK WILL BE SAFE OR

SECURE. FACEBOOK IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ACTIONS, CONTENT,

INFORMATION, OR DATA OF THIRD PARTIES, AND YOU RELEASE US, OUR

DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS FROM ANY CLAIMS AND

DAMAGES, KNOWN AND UNKNOWN, ARISING OUT OF OR IN ANY WAY CONNECTED

WITH ANY CLAIM YOU HAVE AGAINST ANY SUCH THIRD PARTIES. IF YOU ARE A

CALIFORNIA RESIDENT, YOU WAIVE CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §1542, WHICH

SAYS: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR

DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS FAVOR AT THE TIME OF

EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH IF KNOWN BY HIM MUST HAVE MATERIALLY

AFFECTED HIS SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” WE WILL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU

FOR ANY LOST PROFITS OR OTHER CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INDIRECT, OR

INCIDENTAL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS STATEMENT

OR FACEBOOK, EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH

DAMAGES. OUR AGGREGATE LIABILITY ARISING OUT OF THIS STATEMENT OR

FACEBOOK WILL NOT EXCEED THE GREATER OF ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100) OR

THE AMOUNT YOU HAVE PAID US IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS. APPLICABLE LAW

MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY OR INCIDENTAL

OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT

APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH CASES, FACEBOOK’S LIABILITY WILL BE LIMITED TO

THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

16. Special Provisions Applicable to Users Outside the United States

We strive to create a global community with consistent standards for

everyone, but we also strive to respect local laws. The following

provisions apply to users outside the United States:

1. You consent to having your personal data transferred to and

processed in the United States.

2. If you are located in a country embargoed by the United States,

or are on the U.S. Treasury Department’s list of Specially Designated

Nationals you will not engage in commercial activities on Facebook

(such as advertising or payments) or operate a Platform application or

website.

3. Certain specific terms that apply only for German users are available here.

17. Definitions

1.

By “Facebook” we mean the features and services we make available,

including through (a) our website at www.facebook.com and any other

Facebook branded or co-branded websites (including sub-domains,

international versions, widgets, and mobile versions);

34

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

(b) our Platform; (c) social plugins such as the like button, the

share button and other similar offerings and (d) other media, software

(such as a toolbar), devices, or networks now existing or later

developed.

2. By “Platform” we mean a set of APIs and services that enable

others, including application developers and website operators, to

retrieve data from Facebook or provide data to us.

3. By “information” we mean facts and other information about you,

including actions you take.

4. By “content” we mean anything you post on Facebook that would not

be included in the definition of “information.”

5. By “data” we mean content and information that third parties can

retrieve from Facebook or provide to Facebook through Platform.

6. By “post” we mean post on Facebook or otherwise make available to

us (such as by using an application).

7. By “use” we mean use, copy, publicly perform or display,

distribute, modify, translate, and create derivative works of.

8. By “active registered user” we mean a user who has logged into

Facebook at least once in the previous 30 days.

9. By “application” we mean any application or website that uses or

accesses Platform, as well as anything else that receives or has

received data from us. If you no longer access Platform but have not

deleted all data from us, the term application will apply until you

delete the data.

18. Other

1. If you are a resident of or have your principal place of business

in the US or Canada, this Statement is an agreement between you and

Facebook, Inc. Otherwise, this Statement is an agreement between you

and Facebook Ireland Limited. References to “us,” “we,” and “our” mean

either Facebook, Inc. or Facebook Ireland Limited, as appropriate.

2. This Statement makes up the entire agreement between the parties

regarding Facebook, and supersedes any prior agreements.

3. If any portion of this Statement is found to be unenforceable,

the remaining portion will remain in full force and effect.

4. If we fail to enforce any of this Statement, it will not be

considered a waiver.

5. Any amendment to or waiver of this Statement must be made in

writing and signed by us.

6. You will not transfer any of your rights or obligations under

this Statement to anyone else without our consent.

7. All of our rights and obligations under this Statement are freely

assignable by us in connection with a merger, acquisition, or sale of

assets, or by operation of law or otherwise.

8. Nothing in this Statement shall prevent us from complying with the law.

9. This Statement does not confer any third party beneficiary rights.

10. You will comply with all applicable laws when using or accessing Facebook.

You may also want to review the following documents:

•

Privacy Policy: The Privacy Policy is designed to help you understand

how we collect and use information.

35

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Facebook/Zynga Confidential Information

•

Payment Terms: These additional terms apply to all payments made on or

through Facebook.

•

Platform Page: This page helps you better understand what happens when

you add a third-party application or use Facebook Connect, including

how they may access and use your data.

•

Facebook Platform Policies: These guidelines outline the policies that

apply to applications, including Connect sites.

•

Advertising Guidelines: These guidelines outline the policies that

apply to advertisements placed on Facebook.

•

Promotions Guidelines: These guidelines outline the policies that

apply if you have obtained written pre-approval from us to offer

contests, sweepstakes, and other types of promotions on Facebook.

•

How to Report Claims of Intellectual Property Infringement

•

How to Appeal Claims of Copyright Infringement

•

Pages Terms

Facebook © 2010 · English (US)

36

[*] CERTAIN CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT,

MARKED BY BRACKETS, HAS BEEN OMITTED AND FILED SEPARATELY WITH THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION PURSUANT TO RULE 406 OF THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

—