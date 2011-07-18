Zynga Updates IPO Filing to List Investors and Google’s One of Them

Lookie, what do we have here?

This afternoon Zynga filed a 619-page document with the SEC — that’s triple the length of its original IPO filing. In other words, it is packed full of brand new information that was not previously disclosed about the leading social games company.

We are still sifting through it all, and we’ll have another update as soon as we can get to it, but the first thing that caught my eye was that the document includes a long list of the company’s investors.

At the top of the list is none other than Google.

At the time of the original filing, I pointed out that Google’s investment in the company was a glaring omission. Presumably, these amendments are being disclosed after the SEC made comments on the original filing.

This is the first time Zynga has disclosed that Google is an investor, despite multiple reports to the contrary, and a TechCrunch story written more than a year ago that said the investment totaled about $100 million.

Since then, we’ve heard the investment may have been larger, and may be tied to the launch of a Google social games network that runs on top of Google+.

There’s no telling what the significance is of Google being at the top of the list, or if it has anything to do with the percentage of the company that it owns.

The amount of capital raised has not changed. In the updated filing, Zynga said it still raised three official rounds between February 2008 and February 2011, totaling $845 million. The biggest round, $490 million, was raised as recently as February of this year.

Here’s the list of investors. I did not include all of the mutual fund holdings because there are dozens:



Google Inc.

SOFTBANK CORP.

DAG Ventures Limited

SB Asia Pacific Investments Limited

Digital Sky Technologies Limited

DST Global Limited

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Fenwick & West LLP

Institutional Venture Partners XII, L.P.

Union Square Ventures 2004, LP

Union Square Principals 2004, LLC

PG Ventures, Inc.

Foundry Venture Capital 2007, L.P.

F&W Investments LLC-Series 2007

Laird H. Simons, III

Theodore H. Pincus Declaration of

Trust Dated June 10, 1992

Archimedes Capital

Reid Hoffman

Paul Martino

The D’Anconia Trust

Peter Thiel

Avalon Ventures VIII, LP

Gary Leff

European Founders Fund GmbH & Co.

Kardinal–Faulhaber