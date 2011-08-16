Arik Hesseldahl

Recent Posts by Arik Hesseldahl

OuchPad: Best Buy Sitting on a Pile of Unsold HP Tablets

August 16, 2011 at 5:32 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

There have been plenty of hints that Hewlett-Packard’s TouchPad isn’t selling well. First there was a $50 discount. Then there were spot discounts of $100 at outlets like Costco. Then the $100 discount became permanent. Adding insult to apparent injury, a deal on Woot for $120 off an entry-level 16 gigabyte TouchPad netted all of 612 takers.

With HP set to report quarterly earnings tomorrow, sources familiar with the matter tell AllThingsD that TouchPad sales are failing yet another critical test: Sales at big-box consumer electronics retailer Best Buy.

According to one source who has seen internal HP reports, Best Buy has taken delivery of 270,000 TouchPads and has so far managed to sell only 25,000, or less than 10 percent of the units in its inventory.

A second person who has seen Best Buy’s TouchPad sales figures confirmed the results as “consistent with what I’ve seen,” and went so far as to say that 25,000 sold might be “charitable.” This source suggested that the 25,000-unit sales number may not account for units that consumers return to stores for a refund.

Best Buy, sources tell us, is so unhappy that it has told HP it is unwilling to pay for all the TouchPads taking up expensive space in its stores and warehouses, and wants HP to take them back. HP, for its part, is pleading with Best Buy to be patient. We’re also told that a senior HP executive, possibly executive VP Todd Bradley, is slated to travel to Minneapolis soon to discuss the matter with Best Buy executives.

These numbers are emerging just one day before HP is set to report quarterly earnings. While it’s possible that HP will choose not to disclose any unit-sales results for the TouchPad — because as yet they’re unlikely to be large enough to be material — if it does report anything on the subject, that will probably be a figure known in industry circles as “channel sales,” which are the number of units sold to stores like Best Buy and Costco. Channel sales don’t reflect sales to end customers, known as “sell-through.”

HP declined to comment, as did Best Buy.

There’s more. TouchPad sales aren’t only failing to catch on at Best Buy, but also at other retailers, including Wal-Mart, Micro Center and Fry’s, says analyst Rich Doherty, head of the Envisioneering Group. Doherty says that spot interviews at stores on both coasts show that HP’s “wildcat pricing moves” on the TouchPad have prompted consumers to wait and see what happens in the next few months.

“After the initial surge of interest after the July release, all those price promotions have caused consumers interested in buying a TouchPad to pause, because they think the price is going to fall further,” Doherty told me.

For the record, the TouchPad costs $399.99 for the 16GB model and $499.99 for the 32GB version. Both started at prices exactly $100 higher when first announced in June.

So what’s HP’s next move? Doherty says that with the back-to-school PC buying season underway, HP will likely use its leverage as one of Best Buy’s top suppliers — the other is Samsung — to offer bundle deals: Buy an HP computer, get the TouchPad for a special price.

Tagged with: Apple, Best Buy, consumer electronics, Costco, Fry’s, Fry’s Electronics, Hewlett-Packard, HP, iPad, Léo Apotheker, Micro Center, mobile computing, mobile devices, Palm, tablets, Todd Bradley, TouchPad, Wal-Mart, webOS, Woot

Apple Denies Working with NSA on iPhone Backdoor

December 31, 2013 at 8:49 am PT

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

December 30, 2013 at 12:15 pm PT

HP Is Negotiating to Settle Bribery Charges

December 30, 2013 at 8:45 am PT

CIOs Brand Enterprise Social Tools as Most Overhyped Technology of the Year

December 30, 2013 at 3:39 am PT

Malware Attacks by Syrian Pro-Government Hackers Are on the Rise

December 27, 2013 at 1:27 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Just as the atom bomb was the weapon that was supposed to render war obsolete, the Internet seems like capitalism’s ultimate feat of self-destructive genius, an economic doomsday device rendering it impossible for anyone to ever make a profit off anything again. It’s especially hopeless for those whose work is easily digitized and accessed free of charge.

— Author Tim Kreider on not getting paid for one’s work