Battling Angel Investors Agree to Kiss, Make Up and Fund Communications Start-Ups Together

September 21, 2011 at 5:16 pm PT

Dave McClure and Ron Conway, the two investors most publicly associated with last year’s “AngelGate” scandal over power struggles between seed-stage investors, have set aside their differences to invest in the second round of the Twilio Fund, dedicated to start-ups built on top of the Twilio communications platform.

The new Twilio Fund consists of $125,000 from McClure’s 500 Startups and another $125,000 from Conway’s SV Angel. Chosen start-ups get at least $10,000 each, according to McClure.

Highlights from the last batch included WorkersNow, Proven and FastCall411, McClure said.

McClure said he and Conway — who has been called “the godfather of Silicon Valley” — have worked on a few investments together lately, and joked, “It’s OK to kiss the ring every now and again.”

