Twitter Acquires Social Search Company Julpan

Twitter has acquired a social search company called Julpan, founded by noted search engineer Ori Allon, and will be bringing its team of 12 into its new New York office.

Allon’s thesis research was acquired by Google in 2006 and was later implemented as suggested related searches on Google’s main search results pages. He left Google last year to start Julpan.

Julpan specialized in analyzing how topics gain steam on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Julpan had raised money from a single investor, a Twitter representative said. Its products will be taken offline as it is incorporated into Twitter, she added.

Allon said in a post on the news, “With more than 230 million Tweets per day on every subject imaginable, Twitter gives us a chance to make an even greater contribution toward instantly bringing people closer to what is most meaningful to them. We look forward to joining forces with Twitter’s engineering team to explore how we can best integrate and optimize Julpan’s innovations.”