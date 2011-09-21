Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Twitter Acquires Social Search Company Julpan

September 21, 2011 at 11:10 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Twitter has acquired a social search company called Julpan, founded by noted search engineer Ori Allon, and will be bringing its team of 12 into its new New York office.

Allon’s thesis research was acquired by Google in 2006 and was later implemented as suggested related searches on Google’s main search results pages. He left Google last year to start Julpan.

Julpan specialized in analyzing how topics gain steam on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Julpan had raised money from a single investor, a Twitter representative said. Its products will be taken offline as it is incorporated into Twitter, she added.

Allon said in a post on the news, “With more than 230 million Tweets per day on every subject imaginable, Twitter gives us a chance to make an even greater contribution toward instantly bringing people closer to what is most meaningful to them. We look forward to joining forces with Twitter’s engineering team to explore how we can best integrate and optimize Julpan’s innovations.”

Tagged with: acquisition, Google, Julpan, Ori Allon, Social Search, start-ups, Twitter

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo