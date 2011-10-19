Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

The Company Behind WordPress Invests in Newspaper Toolmaker OwnLocal

October 19, 2011 at 7:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

The open source blogging start-up Automattic has made its first investment, leading a round of funding in Austin, Texas-based OwnLocal, which offers tools for newspapers to help local businesses with their Web presence.

OwnLocal is also one of the first for-profit investments by the Knight Enterprise Fund for media innovation; additional funding comes from 500 Startups and investors found through AngelList.

The total amount of funding OwnLocal has raised is still pretty small: Just $2 million. That’s because the company is already supporting its 20 employees based on revenue, said OwnLocal founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust.

OwnLocal serves local media outlets in 35 states, with white-label tools for directories, search engine optimization, daily deals and other services to help local businesses.

Automattic CEO Toni Schneider said he expects to make more investments in the WordPress ecosystem. “Their approach is highly complementary to our own goals of making it easy for anyone in the world to have a beautiful Web site,” added Automattic founder Matt Mullenweg.

Tagged with: 500 Startups, Automattic, Knight Enterprise Fund, Lloyd Armbrust, Matt Mullenweg, OwnLocal, Toni Schneider

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo