Jack Dorsey: Video Highlights From AsiaD (Video)

Twitter is a big deal in Asia, according to Jack Dorsey, its very busy co-founder and executive chairman. By 2008, the company was translating into Japanese due to a massive amount of tamagotchi activity on the service in Japan. In China, though, not so much. Dorsey spoke with Walt Mossberg today at the AsiaD conference in Hong Kong about Asia, Twitter and Square, among other things. A highlight reel from the interview follows.