Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Twitter Hires Google Vet Karen Wickre as Editorial Director

October 25, 2011 at 4:00 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Karen Wickre, who founded and edited Google’s network of company blogs, has joined Twitter in the newly created position of editorial director, she announced Monday.

Wickre said her role at Twitter “will involve a fair amount of wordsmithing as well as nurturing a consistent Twitter voice across our public messages and information pages.” She had been at Google an epic nine years.

Here’s the first official Google blog post (written by a certain relevant fellow named Evan Williams), and a history of Google’s blogs as told by Wickre to Search Engine Land in 2007.

You can call her @kvox now.

Tagged with: blogs, Evan Williams, Google, Karen Wickre, Twitter

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo