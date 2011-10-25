Twitter Hires Google Vet Karen Wickre as Editorial Director

Karen Wickre, who founded and edited Google’s network of company blogs, has joined Twitter in the newly created position of editorial director, she announced Monday.

Wickre said her role at Twitter “will involve a fair amount of wordsmithing as well as nurturing a consistent Twitter voice across our public messages and information pages.” She had been at Google an epic nine years.

Here’s the first official Google blog post (written by a certain relevant fellow named Evan Williams), and a history of Google’s blogs as told by Wickre to Search Engine Land in 2007.

You can call her @kvox now.