Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on How He Failed and Lived to Tell the Tale

November 8, 2011 at 4:30 am PT

The most entertaining presentation at the recent FailCon conference in San Francisco came from Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who spelled out the many hurdles he faced at his last company, the peer-to-peer content delivery provider Red Swoosh.

Kalanick named names and numbers and shared an astounding number of low points in his speech, which he dubbed his submission for “non-luckiest entrepreneur of the year.” You have to admire the guy for being so levelheaded and funny through it all, at least in the retelling.

Here’s a sliver of a synopsis, though you should just watch the video if you’ve got half an hour:

At Red Swoosh and its predecessor Scour.net, Kalanick was sued by his own potential investor, Michael Ovitz; was sued by media companies for $250 billion and then sold at auction; “started a revenge business” to turn those litigants into customers; kicked out his co-founder; ran out of money; ran into trouble with the IRS; ran through crappy funding deals and crappier acquisition offers from Microsoft and others; and saw his only remaining engineer recruited to Google. And when that news got on FuckedCompany.com, he lost an AOL deal; got Mark Cuban to invest, but had to go back to coding himself; and talked his way into a VC firm, buying out Cuban’s share so he could sign an EchoStar deal.

Then, in 2007, Akamai acquired Red Swoosh for $23 million. And now Kalanick’s new company — the fancy car-service dispatcher Uber — is a tech industry darling. So you can’t feel too bad for him.

Here’s the video:

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won't Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

Arik Hesseldahl in News

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo