Longtime Google Policy Guy Andrew McLaughlin Headed to Tumblr

December 5, 2011 at 11:03 am PT

Andrew McLaughlin, who led global public policy at Google for five years and was deputy CTO in the Obama administration, joined Tumblr today as executive vice president. He told AllThingD he will focus on the blogging social network’s growth, internationalization, community and monetization.

Since leaving the White House, McLaughlin served as executive director at Civic Commons — a nonprofit dedicated to apps for local government — and taught a class at Stanford Law School.

McLaughlin was a key voice in Google’s internal debates about its operations in China five years ago, which is a huge issue for social media companies.

You can find McLaughlin’s Tumblr, where he posts a few photos a month, here.

New York-based Tumblr runs 36.5 million blogs and has a staff of about 60.

