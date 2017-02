Google’s News Reader — Now Called Currents — Finally Coming

I was wrong about the rollout timing — I had reported mid-November (sorry, Sean!) — but Google’s entrant into the news reader space is finally set to launch as soon as tomorrow. Sources said the product, which was codenamed Propeller and will compete with a spate of competitors such as Flipboard and Yahoo’s Livestand, is now called Currents (I had gotten that one right!). As in current events. Get it?