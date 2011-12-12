Samsung Launches Series 5 Ultra Ultrabooks

The ramp-up toward The Year of Too Many Ultrabooks continues: Now Samsung is getting into the game.

Today, on its Web site, the Korean electronics company unveiled the Series 5 Ultra, a 14-inch, 20.9mm aluminum laptop that’s large enough to accomodate an optical disc drive. It offers up to a terabyte of hard disk space, as well as solid-state drive storage options, reports The Verge.

It’s not the most lightweight of ultrabooks, though, in an emerging category of laptops known for thinness and portability: It weighs 1.8 kg, compared to the standard 1.5 kg. But the Series 5 Ultra comes equipped with both HDMI and Ethernet ports, as well as an option for a Radeon HD 7550M GPU.

The 14-inch model costs $1,345; Samsung is also offering a 13-inch Series 5 Ultra, just 14.9mm thick, for $1,300. The laptops are launching first in Korea, and are expected to ship in late December. No word on when these will become available in the U.S., but with the annual Consumer Electronics Show coming up in January, more info can’t be far behind.