Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Maybe Apple’s Newsstand Really Was a Present for Publishers

December 23, 2011 at 3:30 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

When Apple launched its Newsstand feature in iTunes this fall, the idea was that giving newspaper and magazine publishers their own dedicated shelf space — for those who signed on to Apple’s subscription program — would boost sales.

And perhaps it has. After the feature launched in October, there were a flurry of press releases and reports about increases in downloads and activity, though every report I saw listed percentage increases, not actual numbers.

But here are some, from Bonnier’s Popular Science mag app, in convenient chart form. The jump you see in the second week of October corresponds with the launch of Newsstand:

The chart comes to us courtesy of Mag+, Bonnier’s tablet-publishing software business. And as Mag+ CEO Staffan Ekholm points out, the really promising indicator for Pop Sci isn’t the one-week sales leap of 13 percent — it’s that the the magazine’s growth picked up after that week, with more velocity.

It’s very easy to caveat this report  — the most obvious thing to point out is that Pop Sci is a title that resonates particularly well with the iTunes market. But it’s still nice to see actual sales data, no matter how anecdotal.

The next thing I’d love to see, though I’m not sure how easy it will be to suss out, is how often readers return to Newsstand apps. In my personal experience, I find that I end up visiting the New York Times’ app much less frequently now that it’s stored in the Newsstand. I wish I could pull it out on its own, so it could sit next to stuff I use all the time, like Instapaper and Twitter. If anyone wants to offer up usage stats, you’ve got an open platform here.

Tagged with: Apple, apps, Bonnier, iTunes, Mag+, magazines, newsstand, Popular Science, Staffan Ekholm

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo