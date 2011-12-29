Note is Creating “Phablet” Market, Says Samsung

Evidently Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s “If you see a stylus, they blew it” admonition of the iPad’s tablet rivals doesn’t apply to Samsung’s Galaxy Note.

Samsung said today that it has shipped more than one million units of the Note, its stylus-bearing … phablet hybrid. This just two months after its U.K. launch.

Caveat: These are shipments into the channel we’re talking about here, not end sales to consumers. That said, Samsung says there is strong demand for the Note in France, Germany and Taiwan, and sources tell AllThingsD that the device actually sold out in Hong Kong during its first month at market. So, clearly, the device is resonating with a certain portion of the mobile market. In fact, Samsung has taken to calling the Note “a market creator.”

Question is, is that market large enough to sustain the Note? It certainly wasn’t big enough to sustain Dell’s Streak 5, a similar smartphone-tablet hybrid that was scrapped about a year after its debut.