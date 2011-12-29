John Paczkowski

Recent Posts by John Paczkowski

Note is Creating “Phablet” Market, Says Samsung

December 29, 2011 at 8:26 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Evidently Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s “If you see a stylus, they blew it” admonition of the iPad’s tablet rivals doesn’t apply to Samsung’s Galaxy Note.

Samsung said today that it has shipped more than one million units of the Note, its stylus-bearing … phablet hybrid. This just two months after its U.K. launch.

Caveat: These are shipments into the channel we’re talking about here, not end sales to consumers. That said, Samsung says there is strong demand for the Note in France, Germany and Taiwan, and sources tell AllThingsD that the device actually sold out in Hong Kong during its first month at market. So, clearly, the device is resonating with a certain portion of the mobile market. In fact, Samsung has taken to calling the Note “a market creator.”

Question is, is that market large enough to sustain the Note? It certainly wasn’t big enough to sustain Dell’s Streak 5, a similar smartphone-tablet hybrid that was scrapped about a year after its debut.

Tagged with: Dell, note, Note Sales, phablet, Samsung, Streak 5, stylus

Late Start May Be Tempering China Mobile’s iPhone Preorders

December 30, 2013 at 10:17 am PT

Twitter’s Tanking

December 30, 2013 at 6:49 am PT

2013 Was a Good Year for Chromebooks

December 29, 2013 at 2:12 pm PT

BlackBerry Pulls Latest Twitter for BB10 Update

December 29, 2013 at 5:58 am PT

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $4.25 Million This Year

December 28, 2013 at 12:05 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus