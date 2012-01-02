Kara Swisher

Recent Posts by Kara Swisher

Not the iPad 3 or New TV — But Apple Planning Media-Related Event in the Big(ger) Apple This Month

January 2, 2012 at 1:07 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

According to sources close to the situation, Apple is planning an important — but not large-scale — event to be held in New York at the end of this month that will focus on a media-related announcement.

Per the usual caveat, the tech giant is well known for moving around their public show-and-tells, so this could certainly change at any moment.

But, for sure, several sources underscored that the event is not related to an upcoming version of the iPad 3, the next iteration of the popular tablet device that many expect to be available in 2012.

Also unlikely, the rollout of Apple’s large-scale rethinking of the interactive television initiative that it has been working on. While the company is expected to launch a new Apple TV product later in 2012, such an event would almost certainly be held in the heart of the industry in Hollywood or at least in Silicon Valley.

That leaves some kind of advertising or even publishing announcement, which might be the case, since Apple SVP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue is reportedly involved.

Cue is in charge of a large swath of Apple’s media units, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iBookstore, as well as iAd and its iCloud services.

It’s well known in the ad industry that Apple has been searching for a new head of its mobile advertising unit, since Andy Miller left last summer.

But such an appointment has not been made as yet, said sources.

The last time Cue was in New York for an event, by the way, was nearly a year ago, when Apple helped launch News Corp.’s online magazine, The Daily.

And Apple also recently opened a splashy new retail store in Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal, and has been refurbishing its flagship glass cube on Fifth Avenue, too.

The holiday-having Apple PR team declined comment, but wished me a “happy, happy new year.”

Tagged with: advertising, Andy Miller, announcement, App Store, Apple, Apple TV, Big Apple, device, Eddy Cue, event, Fifth Avenue, Grand Central Terminal, Hollywood, iAd, iBookstore, iCloud, iPad, iTunes Store, magazine, Manhattan, New York, News Corp., PR, product, publishing, services, Silicon Valley, software, tablet, The Daily, unit

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

December 31, 2013 at 2:00 pm PT

Some of Our Fave D Conference Videos Before AllThingsD Signs Off in 3 … 2 … 1 …

December 31, 2013 at 12:24 pm PT

How Can You Miss Us if We Won’t Go Away? Paczkowski and Swisher Highlights From AllThingsD.

December 30, 2013 at 7:48 am PT

Viral Video: Even Jerry Seinfeld Has a Drone. What’s With That?

December 30, 2013 at 4:29 am PT

The Longish Goodbye: Highlights From AllThingsD Staffers Johnson, Del Rey and Cha

December 28, 2013 at 2:40 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

When AllThingsD began, we told readers we were aiming to present a fusion of new-media timeliness and energy with old-media standards for quality and ethics. And we hope you agree that we’ve done that.

— Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, in their farewell D post