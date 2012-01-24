Liz Gannes

Recent Posts by Liz Gannes

Obama Administration Promises to Answer Quora Users’ State of the Union Questions

January 24, 2012 at 3:54 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

The intelligent discussion site Quora has gotten a nod from the Obama administration on the eve of the annual U.S. State of the Union address. The White House promised it will answer questions asked by Quora users and selected by the company this week.

Quora set up a special page to live-stream video of Obama’s address at 6 pm PT on Tuesday. It’s asking users to submit and follow questions about economic and domestic policies.

Quora exec Marc Bodnick told users they must submit questions by Wednesday at 5 pm PT. He said an unspecified number of questions will be answered by the White House “in the coming days.”

Barack Obama has made a practice of engaging with Web communities on YouTube/Google+, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Quora is a relatively small site to get such attention; it has less than half a million monthly U.S. visitors according to public measures like Compete and Quantcast.

Founded by early Facebook employees, Quora started as a Q&A service, but recently has branched into Web curation.

U.S. CTO Aneesh Chopra had previously used Quora to ask users questions about open government and emerging technologies.

Tagged with: Barack Obama, Facebook, LinkedIn, Marc Bodnick, Quora, State of the Union, Twitter, White House, YouTube

Startups Scrape Your Financial Data for Good. (No, Really!)

December 31, 2013 at 10:56 am PT

Quantified Elf: Tracking the Santa Trackers

December 24, 2013 at 9:32 am PT

Venture Capitalist Tries to Drum Up Support for Splitting California Into Six States

December 23, 2013 at 3:14 pm PT

General Catalyst Raises $675M Seventh Fund

December 23, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Knewton Raises $51M for Personalized Learning

December 20, 2013 at 10:03 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo