Xobni Contact Manager Hits the iPhone

Does your mobile address book need an overhaul? Xobni’s Smartr Contacts app became available on the iPhone today, a platform the company had previously neglected while it launched on Outlook, Gmail, Android and BlackBerry. Smartr Contacts aggregates and maintains email and phone information, conversation history and social media presences for each contact. It orders people by relevance, rather than the alphabet.