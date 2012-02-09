Arik Hesseldahl

Recent Posts by Arik Hesseldahl

Oracle Acquires Taleo for $1.9 Billion

February 9, 2012 at 5:32 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Another day, another deal in the cloud software space. Today, software giant Oracle stepped up to acquire Taleo, the cloud-based human resources software concern, for $46 a share, or $1.9 billion. The price works out to an 18 percent premium on Taleo, based on its closing price on Wednesday.

The deal can’t help but be seen as a response to SAP’s acquisition last year of SuccessFactors, a Taleo rival. Indeed, Taleo’s shares have appreciated significantly in recent months — from $29 to $42 a share over the course of two weeks in December — on speculation that it would be the next cloud company to fall to the recent burst of acquisitions in the cloud software space. And so it has.

If Taleo is a new name to you, perhaps you should go back and read this interview I did with its CEO Mike Gregoire (pictured), about a week after the SuccessFactors deal. The company had been on track to do $325 million in revenue, and has been growing at a 20 percent annual clip.

What’s strange is that Gregoire seemed uninterested in being acquired by Oracle at the time, mainly because he had lived through Oracle’s hostile takeover of PeopleSoft, and had been with that company “until the bitter end.” Apparently, Gregoire and his board have seen past any reticence about Oracle this time around.

The press release is below:

Oracle Buys Taleo

Adds Leading Talent Management Cloud Offering to the Oracle Public Cloud

DUBLIN, CA–(Marketwire -02/09/12)- Oracle today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Taleo Corporation (NASDAQ: TLEO – News), a leading provider of cloud-based talent management for $46.00 per share or approximately $1.9 billion, net of Taleo’s cash and debt. Taleo’s Talent Management Cloud helps organizations attract, develop, motivate and retain human capital to improve performance and drive growth.

Together, Oracle and Taleo expect to create a comprehensive cloud offering for organizations to manage their Human Resource operations and employee careers. The combination is expected to empower employees and managers to effectively manage careers throughout their entire employment, enable organizations to retain talent and optimize costs, and improve the employee experience through faster on boarding and better collaboration with team members via social media.

The Board of Directors of Taleo has unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close mid-year 2012, subject to Taleo stockholder approval, certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“Human capital management has become a strategic initiative for organizations,” said Thomas Kurian, Executive Vice President, Oracle Development. “Taleo’s industry leading talent management cloud is an important addition to the Oracle Public Cloud.”

“Taleo’s integrated cloud-based talent management solutions optimize how organizations hire, manage, develop and reward their employees and gives companies the intelligence needed to capitalize on their most critical asset — their people,” said Michael Gregoire, Chairman and CEO, Taleo. “Joining forces with Oracle gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers.”

Tagged with: cloud computing, cloud software, enterprise software, human resources, Larry Ellison, Mike Gregoire, Oracle, PeopleSoft, SAAS, SAP, software, software as a service, SuccessFactors, talent-management, Taleo

Apple Denies Working with NSA on iPhone Backdoor

December 31, 2013 at 8:49 am PT

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

December 30, 2013 at 12:15 pm PT

HP Is Negotiating to Settle Bribery Charges

December 30, 2013 at 8:45 am PT

CIOs Brand Enterprise Social Tools as Most Overhyped Technology of the Year

December 30, 2013 at 3:39 am PT

Malware Attacks by Syrian Pro-Government Hackers Are on the Rise

December 27, 2013 at 1:27 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There was a worry before I started this that I was going to burn every bridge I had. But I realize now that there are some bridges that are worth burning.

— Valleywag editor Sam Biddle