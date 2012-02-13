Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Adele, Nicki Minaj, Chipotle: Twitter Watched the Grammys So I Didn’t Have To (Video)

February 13, 2012 at 6:01 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Another big Sunday night TV event, another big night for Twitter and Facebook, which served as real-time water coolers for Grammy watchers.

One big difference between the Super Bowl and last night’s award show, though: Even though it’s 2012, the event isn’t broadcast live across the country. Which means that for people on the West Coast, instead of letting them talk about the event in real time, social media mainly served as a spoiler service, alerting them to stuff they might want to see, but couldn’t.

I’m way less interested in the Grammys than most of my Twitter feed seems to be, so for me, the service also works as a DVR, hipping me to stuff I can watch after the fact, if I’m interested.

As usual, the award-show producers don’t make it easy to find clips of, you know, their product. So we’ll have to make do with less-than perfect YouTube uploads, which will also probably flicker in and out throughout the day. Still, let’s look.

Here’s Adele singing the song that you are still required to hear if you attend any corporate event, ever:

And Nicki Minaj doing … something. This befuddled Twitter last night and remains baffling today:

And my favorite Grammy moment I didn’t see yesterday: Chiptole’s ad featuring a Willie Nelson cover of Coldplay’s “The Scientist.” This one wasn’t technically a debut — it has racked up more than four million views since it appeared on YouTube last summer — but it had a whole new impact on TV last night:

Tagged with: Adele, Chipotle, Nicki Minaj, Rolling in the Deep, Roman Holiday

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus