New Yorker Editor David Remnick Likes Technology, but He Loves Print: The Full Dive Into Media Interview

Information may want to be free, but New Yorker editor David Remnick has no interest in giving away his magazine. If he had his way, each issue would be behind an online paywall.

That doesn’t mean Remnick is a Luddite. He’s interested in using digital assets to expand the work his writers and editors have created, when the magazine gets ported to the iPad. And he admits to a cautious interest in social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter.

But Remnick’s overwhelming priority is producing the best possible magazine each week, and he seems content with the notion that most people will read the print version.

“The New Yorker — you roll it up, you put it in your bag. It’s quite easy; it’s pretty good technology,” he told Kara Swisher at D: Dive Into Media last month.

Swisher and Remnick used to be colleagues at the Washington Post, and the two of them had a wide-ranging, entertaining chat. You can see the whole thing here; it’s well worth your 30 minutes: