Apple Acquires App Search Engine Chomp

Apple on Thursday confirmed it has acquired San Francisco-based start-up Chomp, which operates a search engine for apps, for an undisclosed amount. Apple declined to elaborate on how it plans to integrate Chomp, other than to say it sometimes acquires technology companies and generally doesn’t discuss its plans. The acquisition comes as Apple is counting down to the App Store’s 25-billionth app download, across the 550,000 app titles currently available. The Chomp acquisition was first reported by TechCrunch.