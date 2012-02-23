Lauren Goode

Recent Posts by Lauren Goode

Apple Acquires App Search Engine Chomp

February 23, 2012 at 6:29 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Apple on Thursday confirmed it has acquired San Francisco-based start-up Chomp, which operates a search engine for apps, for an undisclosed amount. Apple declined to elaborate on how it plans to integrate Chomp, other than to say it sometimes acquires technology companies and generally doesn’t discuss its plans. The acquisition comes as Apple is counting down to the App Store’s 25-billionth app download, across the 550,000 app titles currently available. The Chomp acquisition was first reported by TechCrunch.

Tagged with acquire, app, Apple, Chomp, search, Store

What You Need to Know About Online Gift-Card Exchanges

December 30, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Kids Get New Tablets Over the Holidays? Here’s How to Lock ’Em Down.

December 27, 2013 at 5:00 am PT

Motorola’s Moto G Might Stand for “Great” Budget Phone

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Sony Updates Lens-Style Camera to Include Photo Gallery, Better Connectivity

December 19, 2013 at 9:30 am PT

The NeatConnect Scanner Is a Cloud-Connected Guilty Pleasure

December 16, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo