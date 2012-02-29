Peter Kafka

Recent Posts by Peter Kafka

Facebook’s Mobile Ad Plan = Twitter’s Mobile Ad Plan

February 29, 2012 at 11:28 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

iStockphoto

Facebook is still in the first stages of a half-day marketing event, but it has already laid out its long-awaited plan to sell ads on mobile phones.

But if you were paying attention to Twitter’s ad news yesterday, then you already know about Facebook’s ad news today. Because they’re both doing the same thing: They’re selling brands access to the primary stream of content that both companies serve up to their users. And they’ll let them do it on mobile phones, too.

Facebook’s big idea, as it laid out in marketing documents that leaked last week, is that marketers should create “content” that will double as an ad. And it will let them distribute that content/ad in between the rest of the stuff in users’ “newsfeed” — both on PCs and on phones.

Simple straightforward idea. And perhaps the only one that really works: There’s so little real estate available on phones that it would be hard for Facebook to sell any other kind of ad unit without really uglifying the experience.

And that appears to be the same conclusion that Twitter reached some time ago, because Twitter’s ads function exactly like Twitter’s content, too.

Mobile is key for both companies. Facebook has already pointed out that more than half of its users access the service via phones many times a month. And for many people, Twitter is almost entirely a mobile service, period.

But until this week phones didn’t make a dime for Facebook, and only made pennies for Twitter. Google could IPO back in 2004 without a mobile plan, but that’s not an option now.

(Image courtesy of iStockphoto | ymgerman)

Tagged with: advertising, Facebook, Google, marketing, Twitter

Twitter Asks You How You Use Twitter While You Watch TV, While You’re Watching TV and Using Twitter

December 24, 2013 at 3:00 am PT

(Almost) No One Is Reading Your Tweets

December 23, 2013 at 11:00 am PT

Happy Holidays! Facebook Stuffs More Ads in Its Stockings.

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Music-Discovery Service ExFM Pulls the Plug

December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm PT

Netflix Doesn’t Have the Market Cornered on Binge TV: Zombies + Walter White Help AMC Win the Fall VOD War

December 20, 2013 at 8:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

There’s a lot of attention and PR around Marissa, but their product lineup just kind of blows.

— Om Malik on Bloomberg TV, talking about Yahoo, the September issue of Vogue Magazine, and our overdependence on Google