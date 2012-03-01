Lauren Goode

Recent Posts by Lauren Goode

Square Gets Approved for New York City Taxicab Pilot

March 1, 2012 at 8:24 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission has approved a proposal to deploy Square payments technology in 30 taxicabs as part of a test phase that will begin in a few weeks. VeriFone Systems Inc. and Creative Mobile Technologies LLC currently hold contracts to power credit card payments in more than 13,000 cabs across the city, and many more nationwide. It’s unclear whether using Square’s mobile payments technology in cabs would result in lower processing fees for taxicab medallion owners, but David S. Yassky, current chairman of the Taxi and Limousine Commission, has said he hopes credit card transaction fees could be lowered.

Tagged with cab, commission, Creative Media Technologies, credit card, David Yassky, Jack Dorsey, Mobile, New York, NYC, payments, Square, taxi, VeriFone

What You Need to Know About Online Gift-Card Exchanges

December 30, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Kids Get New Tablets Over the Holidays? Here’s How to Lock ’Em Down.

December 27, 2013 at 5:00 am PT

Motorola’s Moto G Might Stand for “Great” Budget Phone

December 23, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Sony Updates Lens-Style Camera to Include Photo Gallery, Better Connectivity

December 19, 2013 at 9:30 am PT

The NeatConnect Scanner Is a Cloud-Connected Guilty Pleasure

December 16, 2013 at 6:00 am PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Just as the atom bomb was the weapon that was supposed to render war obsolete, the Internet seems like capitalism’s ultimate feat of self-destructive genius, an economic doomsday device rendering it impossible for anyone to ever make a profit off anything again. It’s especially hopeless for those whose work is easily digitized and accessed free of charge.

— Author Tim Kreider on not getting paid for one’s work