China’s Mobile Masses Top One Billion

China, the world’s most populous nation, has long been its largest mobile market as well.

Now it has claimed a new title: First country in the world to reach one billion mobile phone subscribers.

According to the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the number of mobile phone subscribers in China had reached 997 million by late February, and was expected to top one billion by month’s end.

Assuming the MIIT’s prediction was accurate, China’s mobile market has now shot past that mark.

That’s some incredible growth. Recall that China had surpassed the 500 million mobile-phone users milestone in 2007, which means its mobile market has doubled in the last five years alone.