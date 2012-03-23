Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

RIM Says Some Developers to Get Prototype Next-Generation BlackBerrys in May

March 23, 2012 at 12:15 pm PT

Research In Motion said on Friday that it plans to use its May developer conference to release a beta version of the tools needed to write code for its next-generation BlackBerry 10 operating system.

Those who attend the BlackBerry 10 Jam in Orlando will also get an early developer prototype running the code. However, RIM stressed that this is not the first BlackBerry 10 smartphone, and that both the software and hardware will be different from what eventually goes on sale.

“This is not a BlackBerry 10 smartphone — it is a prototype running a modified version of the PlayBook OS which will help developers design their apps for the BlackBerry 10 smartphone form factor,” RIM said in a statement. “It’s not the final hardware or OS — it’s a device to help developers get started with designing for what’s coming.”

The device won’t be sold commercially or given to other attendees of the broader BlackBerry World.

“There is limited capacity for BlackBerry 10 Jam, so developers should register as soon as possible to be part of this amazing opportunity,” RIM said.

