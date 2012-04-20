John Paczkowski

John Paczkowski

Apple, Proview Will Try to Talk Out iPad Trademark Tussle

April 20, 2012 at 11:08 am PT

Apple’s battle over the iPad trademark in China could be moving toward resolution. That’s the word from the attorney representing Proview, Apple’s antagonist in the spat, who tells IDG that the two companies have agreed to participate in a mediation session.

Meanwhile, the case — a rat’s nest of a dispute over just who owns the rights to the iPad trademark in China — drags on, Proview’s financial situation continues to worsen and Apple’s new iPad continues to be unavailable for purchase in mainland China.

Of course, Proview has said all along that it’s willing to negotiate a settlement. Problem is, Apple may not see the need for one. It contends that it reached an agreement with Proview years ago, when it first purchased the company’s worldwide rights to the iPad trademark in 10 different countries, and it has a fair bit of evidence to back it up.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

