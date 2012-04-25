This Mobile Conference Beats to a Different Drum

Most tech conferences don’t kick things off with a drum circle.

But MLOVE isn’t like most technology conferences.

The event, which started out in Germany, has been likened to both TED and Burning Man, but is really a creation all its own.

The brainchild of Harald Neidhardt, MLOVE is a mobile conference that aims to add equal doses of fun and art to all that tech talk. This week’s three-day gathering in Monterey, Calif., is the event’s first foray into the U.S., but Neidhardt is confident the gathering will translate for a U.S. audience.

“MLOVE was always an international idea,” Neidhardt said ahead of the event. “That’s because we believe innovation happens on a global level … Bringing MLOVE ConFestival to the U.S. is just the logical next step to spread the word.”

While Tuesday night was about poetry and drumming and getting to know one another, Wednesday will feature talks from various mobile entrepreneurs, starting with several on the theme of connected cars.

I’m still not sure what to expect, but I look forward to telling you all about it.