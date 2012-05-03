Flipboard for Android Makes a Cameo at Samsung’s Galaxy S III Launch

The Galaxy S III wasn’t the only new thing shown at Samsung’s event on Thursday.

The company showed the device running an Android version of Flipboard, the popular iPad and iPhone reading app.

Flipboard confirmed the move, but offered scant details.

“Previewed on Samsung S III today, Flipboard is coming to Android phones soon,” the company said on Twitter, pointing users to a page where they could provide their email to get further updates.

That Web page indicated that Flipboard will be available first for “select” Android models.

“We plan to come to other Android phones this summer,” a Flipboard representative told AllThingsD, adding that “there’s no specific launch date at this time.”

Update: Here’s a shot of a Flipboard widget running on the new Galaxy.