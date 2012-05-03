Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

Flipboard for Android Makes a Cameo at Samsung’s Galaxy S III Launch

May 3, 2012 at 3:58 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

The Galaxy S III wasn’t the only new thing shown at Samsung’s event on Thursday.

The company showed the device running an Android version of Flipboard, the popular iPad and iPhone reading app.

Flipboard confirmed the move, but offered scant details.

“Previewed on Samsung S III today, Flipboard is coming to Android phones soon,” the company said on Twitter, pointing users to a page where they could provide their email to get further updates.

That Web page indicated that Flipboard will be available first for “select” Android models.

“We plan to come to other Android phones this summer,” a Flipboard representative told AllThingsD, adding that “there’s no specific launch date at this time.”

Update: Here’s a shot of a Flipboard widget running on the new Galaxy.

Tagged with: Android, Flipboard, Galaxy S III, iPad, iPhone

Another Longtime Windows Exec Heads for the Exit as 2013 Draws to a Close

December 31, 2013 at 1:03 pm PT

Veteran Microsoft Engineer Jon DeVaan Leaving After Almost 30 Years

December 30, 2013 at 1:32 pm PT

BlackBerry’s John Chen on What He Is Doing to Shake Up the Phone Maker

December 30, 2013 at 10:40 am PT

Bringing Inexpensive Mobile Access to Researchers in Antarctica

December 30, 2013 at 5:30 am PT

Investors Flock to Twitter, Like Facebook, as Year Draws to a Close

December 24, 2013 at 12:29 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

I’m a giant vat of creative juices.

— David Pogue on why he’s joining Yahoo