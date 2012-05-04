Kara Swisher

Yahoo’s Thompson Asks Employees to “Stay Focused” — Except Not on Him

May 4, 2012 at 6:04 pm PT

Of course, the Yahoo internal memo for the Yahoo internal crisis of the week!

Here is CEO Scott Thompson’s email today to employees about the controversy around the fact that he does not have a computer science degree, as described in his bio in Yahoo’s regulatory filings.

Oh, just read it:

From: Scott Thompson
Sent: Friday, May 04, 2012 4:03 PM
To: all-worldwide@yahoo-inc.com
Subject: Staying Focused

Yahoos —

I am sure you have seen the reports of questions raised regarding my undergraduate degree. As we said yesterday, the board is reviewing the matter and, upon completion of its review, will make an appropriate disclosure to shareholders. In the meantime, I’m doing what I hope all of you are doing — staying focused on our customers, our shareholders, our team and moving Yahoo! forward, fast.

