Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

Game On! Google Adds In-App Subscriptions to Android.

May 24, 2012 at 10:04 am PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

Android app developers now have one more business model to consider.

Google said on Thursday it is adding support for in-app subscriptions, allowing apps or services within apps that are paid for on a monthly or annual basis. The subscriptions will be auto-renewing unless a customer chooses to stop them.

“Developers just set the price and billing interval and Google Play manages the purchase transactions for them, just as it does for other in-app products and app purchases,” Google Play product manager Ibrahim Elbouchikhi said in a blog post.

The move comes roughly a year after Google added in-app payments. Google says that 23 of the top 24 grossing Android apps use in-app payments and that revenue from in-app payments exceeds that generated from paid downloads. Google has also added support for carrier billing in a number of markets.

Game makers have been among the most aggressive adopters of in-app payments and are expected to be among those that gravitate to subscriptions as well, though the option will be for any Android app.

One of the first companies to adopt the new subscriptions will be Glu Mobile, which plans to offer a virtual currency that can be used across a number of its games, including Frontline Commando.

Glu senior VP Adam Flanders said subscriptions, which it already offers via Amazon, boost the value and experience for customers, while also boosting retention of those customers.

Also planning to use the new feature is music site Qello, which will start offering an “all-access pass” to its library of concerts and documentaries to its Android app. The company already offers that option on iOS and the Web.

Google said that, for developers already using in app payments, the move to add subscriptions will involve adding just a few lines of code.

Tagged with: Android, Glu Mobile, Google, Google Play, in-app payments, subscriptions

Another Longtime Windows Exec Heads for the Exit as 2013 Draws to a Close

December 31, 2013 at 1:03 pm PT

Veteran Microsoft Engineer Jon DeVaan Leaving After Almost 30 Years

December 30, 2013 at 1:32 pm PT

BlackBerry’s John Chen on What He Is Doing to Shake Up the Phone Maker

December 30, 2013 at 10:40 am PT

Bringing Inexpensive Mobile Access to Researchers in Antarctica

December 30, 2013 at 5:30 am PT

Investors Flock to Twitter, Like Facebook, as Year Draws to a Close

December 24, 2013 at 12:29 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

Another gadget you don’t really need. Will not work once you get it home. New model out in 4 weeks. Battery life is too short to be of any use.

— From the fact sheet for a fake product entitled Useless Plasticbox 1.2 (an actual empty plastic box) placed in L.A.-area Best Buy stores by an artist called Plastic Jesus