Ina Fried

Recent Posts by Ina Fried

Google Hires Away HP’s webOS Enyo Team

May 24, 2012 at 10:29 pm PT

  • Share on Facebook
  • Share
  • Print

The whittling away of HP’s webOS team continues as Google has hired the team leading the Enyo HTML5 development project, sources say.

Approximately a half-dozen people — the core of what remained of the Enyo engineering team — have been hired by Google, and will start at the company next month. Enyo is the HTML5 app-creation framework that HP is in the process of turning into an open source project.

Google didn’t strike a deal with HP to acquire the technology, according to a source, but has been talking with individual workers over the past month. Rather, each of the workers making the move was hired individually by Google, with the team set to regroup at their new employer next month.

While it’s not 100 percent clear what the team will be working on, Google has been a big proponent of HTML5 apps, particularly as it looks to boost its Chrome OS effort, which depends on there being lots and lots of Web apps out there.

Also unclear is what HP will do with what remains of the webOS effort it had said it would help fund as an open source project. The webOS unit had significant layoffs earlier this year, and many of those who remained have since moved on, from former Palm CEO Jon Rubinstein on down throughout the business and engineering ranks.

Google’s hiring of the Enyo team was first reported by technology news site The Verge.

Update: In a statement, HP reiterated its commitment to Enyo and webOS:

“We’re pleased with the traction Enyo has gained to date and plan to continue its development along with the open source community,” HP said. “The Open webOS project is on schedule and we remain committed to the roadmap announced in January.”

Tagged with: Chrome OS, Enyo, Hewlett-Packard, HP, HTM, Palm, webOS

Another Longtime Windows Exec Heads for the Exit as 2013 Draws to a Close

December 31, 2013 at 1:03 pm PT

Veteran Microsoft Engineer Jon DeVaan Leaving After Almost 30 Years

December 30, 2013 at 1:32 pm PT

BlackBerry’s John Chen on What He Is Doing to Shake Up the Phone Maker

December 30, 2013 at 10:40 am PT

Bringing Inexpensive Mobile Access to Researchers in Antarctica

December 30, 2013 at 5:30 am PT

Investors Flock to Twitter, Like Facebook, as Year Draws to a Close

December 24, 2013 at 12:29 pm PT

Latest Video

View all videos »

Search »

You Say Goodbye and We Say Hello

Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher in Media

The NSA and the Corrosion of Silicon Valley

Michael Dearing in Voices

You Won’t Believe All the Crazy Hardware the NSA Uses for Spying

Arik Hesseldahl in News

View all today’s news »

Uncovering a More Useful Android Lock Screen

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

Lenovo’s Bendy Yoga 2 Laptop Makes All the Right Moves

Lauren Goode in Product Reviews

Space Monkey Peer-to-Peer Digital Storage System Offers Better Backup

Katherine Boehret in The Digital Solution

Diabetes Data Beamed to Your Phone

Walt Mossberg in Personal Technology

Nokia Lumia 2520: A Solid Windows Tablet in Need of Apps

Bonnie Cha in Product Reviews

View all reviews »

When AllThingsD began, we told readers we were aiming to present a fusion of new-media timeliness and energy with old-media standards for quality and ethics. And we hope you agree that we’ve done that.

— Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, in their farewell D post