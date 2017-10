Google Ventures Backs Scvngr’s Mobile Payments App

Boston-based Scvngr has raised $12 million in new funding to support the nationwide rollout of LevelUp, an app that allows consumers to use their phone to pay at the cash register. So far, the service has signed up 200,000 users who spend $2 million a month at 3,000 merchants in eight cities. Investors include Highland Capital, Google Ventures, Balderton Capital, Continental Advisors and Transmedia Capital.