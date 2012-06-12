Mary Meeker Explains Internet 2012 in 17 Minutes: The Full D10 Interview (Video)

Walt Mossberg and I have a longstanding rule against PowerPoint presentations at the D: All Things Digital conference — mostly because they usually bore the bejesus out of us and the audience.

So, letting longtime Wall Street analyst turned venture capitalist Mary Meeker loose onstage with a clicker and a mess of slides with to debut her annual Internet Trends report means that we think what she had to say was pretty entertaining and very informative.

And, indeed it was, with a lot of focus on important trends in social, commerce, media and, most especially, mobile monetization — or lack thereof.

But there’s more than that, as well as a quick interview we did with the Kleiner Perkins VC about where the digital industry has been in the last decade, and where is it going.

Here’s Meeker at D10, as well as the slides to follow along: