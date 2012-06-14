Kara Swisher

Nathan Myhrvold Will Not Apologize for Patent Trolling: The Full D10 Interview (Video)

June 14, 2012

At the 10th D: All Things Digital conference earlier this month, well-known tech exec Nathan Myhrvold wasn’t taking any guff about his controversial patent-portfolio company, Intellectual Ventures.

“I never was a popular kid in class,” the former Microsoft executive told the audience of tech players. “I’m not going to be popular in this class.”

No, indeed, but he is very smart about the issue that has pitted digital companies against each other at an ever-increasing rate.

Here’s the video of the onstage interview Walt Mossberg did with Myhrvold:

